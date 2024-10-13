Tyla Expands Her Vision On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream

BYGabriel Bras Nevares66 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 12, 2024
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Tyla arrives to Electric Lady Studios on September 12, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images)
What was the best R&B drop this week?

If you're looking for new jams to add to your rotation, we've got you covered with our latest R&B Season playlist update to round up the best of the best new releases this week, whether it's within or adjacent to the genre. Leading the way is the expanded version of Tyla's self-titled debut album, which contains a couple of new cuts at the top of the tracklist. Most notably, "PUSH 2 START" fuses all the styles that she's been a star for as of late: Afrobeat, amapiano, R&B, and pop. In addition, the catchy flows and vocal harmonies give this record a larger than life feel while still being intimate.

Speaking of expanded deluxe editions on R&B Season, Jorja Smith has offered just that by adding some new remixes and re-imaginations of her falling or flying LP. What's more is that they also vary when it comes to genre, with some alternate versions here indulging in jungle, garage, or even reggae. As for the "Lately" remix with Craig David, the straightforward R&B cut doesn't deviate much from the original. But David does add some engaging vocal chemistry to one of the smoothest tracks on the original full-length.

Read More: Jorja Smith Revamps Select Tracks From "Falling Or Flying" On Reimagined Version

HNHH R&B Season Playlist: Stream

Also, we wanted to shout out Isaiah Falls' new two-pack LUCKY ME, which contains the solo cut "HAVE MY BABIES?" and "BUTTERFLIES" with Joyce Wrice. The latter is a very sultry and soft-spoken collaboration that drenches its bass and synth pads in reverb and adds some other embellishments like chimes, faint strings, and fuzzy wah guitar. It's one of the more traditional R&B songs you'll find this week, but a nevertheless relaxing one. After all, sometimes this vibe just hits the spot like no other.

Finally, we'd be remiss not to mention Mabel's upbeat team-up with Ty Dolla $ign, "Stupid Dumb." It creates a lot of tension before finally falling into a clubby rhythm, and its minimal approach highlights each vocal performance quite well. Let us know what your favorite R&B Season pick was this week, as well as what else we missed, down in the comments section below. Check the playlist out above and, as always, stick around for the latest amazing musical releases around the clock.

Read More: GloRilla & Pharrell Bring The Heat To Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...