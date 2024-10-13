Tyla Expands Her Vision On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream

What was the best R&B drop this week?

If you're looking for new jams to add to your rotation, we've got you covered with our latest R&B Season playlist update to round up the best of the best new releases this week, whether it's within or adjacent to the genre. Leading the way is the expanded version of Tyla's self-titled debut album, which contains a couple of new cuts at the top of the tracklist. Most notably, "PUSH 2 START" fuses all the styles that she's been a star for as of late: Afrobeat, amapiano, R&B, and pop. In addition, the catchy flows and vocal harmonies give this record a larger than life feel while still being intimate.

Speaking of expanded deluxe editions on R&B Season, Jorja Smith has offered just that by adding some new remixes and re-imaginations of her falling or flying LP. What's more is that they also vary when it comes to genre, with some alternate versions here indulging in jungle, garage, or even reggae. As for the "Lately" remix with Craig David, the straightforward R&B cut doesn't deviate much from the original. But David does add some engaging vocal chemistry to one of the smoothest tracks on the original full-length.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist: Stream

Also, we wanted to shout out Isaiah Falls' new two-pack LUCKY ME, which contains the solo cut "HAVE MY BABIES?" and "BUTTERFLIES" with Joyce Wrice. The latter is a very sultry and soft-spoken collaboration that drenches its bass and synth pads in reverb and adds some other embellishments like chimes, faint strings, and fuzzy wah guitar. It's one of the more traditional R&B songs you'll find this week, but a nevertheless relaxing one. After all, sometimes this vibe just hits the spot like no other.