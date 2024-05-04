Jorja Smith Revamps Select Tracks From "Falling Or Flying" On Reimagined Version

The always stunning Jorja Smith was in incredible form for her sophomore record falling or flying last year. Following her 2018 debut Lost & Found, the British R&B/soul singer put forth a versatile set of 16 songs that spanned just under 44 minutes long. Tracks like "Little Things," "GO GO GO," and "Greatest Gift," were among its standouts and all of them now have new versions. Jorja Smith has just come through with a falling or flying (Reimagined) project that sees her remake some stark changes to eight songs in total.

Jorja went for a more stripped-back approach, bringing a more somber tone for this version of her critically-acclaimed LP. Perhaps the most glaring deviation is on "GO GO GO." If you remember, the original had a faster paced pop rock instrumental with an IDGAF attitude from Jorja. On the (Reimagined) rendition, the guitar is more in the background, with beautifully tragic piano keys taking centerstage.

Listen To Falling Or Flying (Reimagined) By Jorja Smith

This project was initially teased back in late April, when Smith released the updated "Greatest Gift." Another thing worth noting is that all of the features, like Lila Ike for example, are non-existent here. According to Clash, all of these toned-down records were made with Jorja's long-time band in London. Be sure to support this equally captivating listen of falling or flying with the links above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album falling or flying (Reimagined) by Jorja Smith? Do you think she made the right changes for each track, why or why not? Which track is the best out the bunch? Do any sound worse than their originals? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Jorja Smith. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

falling or flying (Reimagined) Tracklist:

Greatest Gift - Reimagined Little Things - Reimagined Feelings - Reimagined GO GO GO - Reimagined Falling or flying - Reimagined Broken is the man - Reimagined Backwards - Reimagined Try Me - Reimagined

