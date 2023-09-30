Jorja Smith Sets The Tone For R&B Season With Her “falling or flying” LP: Stream

J Hus and Lila Ike are the only two features on the 16-track album.

BYHayley Hynes
Jorja Smith Sets The Tone For R&B Season With Her “falling or flying” LP: Streamblur mask

There are a lot of powerhouse female vocalists holding down the R&B genre, but music lovers have long been waiting for a new album from Jorja Smith. The U-born beauty returned this New Music Friday (September 29) with 16 stunning songs on her falling or flying album. It marks her first full-length effort since 2018's Lost & Found, which put her on the map thanks to songs like "Don't Watch Me Cry" and "Blue Lights."

Smith collaborated with only two other artists across 16 songs. The first guest appearance comes from J Hus on "Feelings." Following that, we hear from Lila Ike on "Greatest Gift." Prior to dropping off falling or flying, the 26-year-old gave her fans a taste of what she's been cooking up with singles like "Little Things," "Try Me," and "GO GO GO."

Read More: Jorja Smith Trends On Twitter As Fans Shut Down Body-Shaming Comments

Jorja Smith Taps J Hus for "Feelings"

In an interview with Elle, Smith reflected on how things have changed from her Lost & Found days to now. "I was at the end of being a teenager. I was probably more confident then, I didn’t really care as much. Now, I probably care more about things. I feel the pressure more, I think. Before, I didn't. Not with my music, but just about what people think of me and s**t. I’m trying to be more of that person, so hopefully I'll get back like that," she explained.

Get a sample of what Jorja Smith has to offer on her falling or flying album by streaming "Feelings" above. If you're a fan of that, you can find the full LP on Spotify/Apple Music. For more HNHH release recommendations, make sure to tap back in later this weekend, or stream J Hus' latest album at the link below.

Read More: J Hus Drops Highly Anticipated Album “Beautiful And Brutal Yard”

falling or flying Tracklist:

  1. Try Me
  2. She Feels
  3. Little Things
  4. Flights skit
  5. Feelings (feat. J Hus)
  6. Falling or flying
  7. GO GO GO
  8. Try and fit in
  9. Greatest Gift (feat. Lila Ike)
  10. Broken is the man
  11. Make sense
  12. Too many times
  13. Lately
  14. BT69 JJY
  15. Backwards
  16. What if my heart beats faster?

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, and has been since 2021. She began writing for the website that same year, primarily covering content in the Music, Pop Culture, and Streetwear niches after graduating from Vancouver’s Blanche Macdonald Centre with a Fashion Marketing Diploma. She previously reported on Travel, Entertainment, Beauty, and News at Narcity Canada for over three years. Hayley has also contributed articles and interviews within these realms to Folklr Magazine and the Calgary Journal while studying Journalism at Mount Royal University. In her spare time, she freelances for Bandbox Vinyl, having already interviewed hip-hop icons like Atmosphere and explored Syd’s discography. Hayley also uses her expansive pop culture knowledge and passion for astrology/self-enhancement to help others explore their curiosity in an ongoing Instagram video series. Among her favourite hip-hop artists are A$AP Rocky, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Mac Miller.