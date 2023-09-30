Jorja Smith Sets The Tone For R&B Season With Her “falling or flying” LP: Stream

There are a lot of powerhouse female vocalists holding down the R&B genre, but music lovers have long been waiting for a new album from Jorja Smith. The U-born beauty returned this New Music Friday (September 29) with 16 stunning songs on her falling or flying album. It marks her first full-length effort since 2018's Lost & Found, which put her on the map thanks to songs like "Don't Watch Me Cry" and "Blue Lights."

Smith collaborated with only two other artists across 16 songs. The first guest appearance comes from J Hus on "Feelings." Following that, we hear from Lila Ike on "Greatest Gift." Prior to dropping off falling or flying, the 26-year-old gave her fans a taste of what she's been cooking up with singles like "Little Things," "Try Me," and "GO GO GO."

Jorja Smith Taps J Hus for "Feelings"

In an interview with Elle, Smith reflected on how things have changed from her Lost & Found days to now. "I was at the end of being a teenager. I was probably more confident then, I didn’t really care as much. Now, I probably care more about things. I feel the pressure more, I think. Before, I didn't. Not with my music, but just about what people think of me and s**t. I’m trying to be more of that person, so hopefully I'll get back like that," she explained.

Get a sample of what Jorja Smith has to offer on her falling or flying album by streaming "Feelings" above. If you're a fan of that, you can find the full LP on Spotify/Apple Music. For more HNHH release recommendations, make sure to tap back in later this weekend, or stream J Hus' latest album at the link below.

falling or flying Tracklist:

Try Me She Feels Little Things Flights skit Feelings (feat. J Hus) Falling or flying GO GO GO Try and fit in Greatest Gift (feat. Lila Ike) Broken is the man Make sense Too many times Lately BT69 JJY Backwards What if my heart beats faster?

