Since the success of his previous album, Big Conspiracy, fans have eagerly awaited J Hus’ next solo project. The release of Beautiful And Brutal Yard marks a significant moment for the artist’s career, especially after a three-year period of scarcely releasing music. Hus kicked off the campaign for his latest album with the release of “It’s Crazy.” The accompanying marketing campaign created a sense of anticipation as billboards, police tape, and mysterious phone recordings were scattered throughout East London, breeding curiosity and excitement surrounding his next opus.

However, the release of “Who Told You” ft. Drake ensured fans that the album’s release was imminent. With a high-profile collaboration from Drake, who has shown Hus nothing but love from the jump, the two artists topped the UK charts, marking J Hus’ second #1 single following “Must Be.” Still, the release of Beautiful And Brutal Yard showcased that he had much more in store for fans who’ve demanded for the Afroswing vibes for their summer playlists.

J Hus Delivers The Soundtrack To Summer 2023 With New Album

Ahead of the album’s release, J Hus released the final single from project, “Militarian” ft Naira Marley, along with an accompanying visual. The record, once again, showcased Hus’ ability to craft infectious bops with introspective lyrics. Ultimately, the complete body of work didn’t disappoint and it’s quite apparent that J Hus will have summer 2023 on lock.

In addition to Drake and Naira Marley, Hus brings on plenty of star power to elevate the 19-song project. Burna Boy, Popcaan, Jorja Smith, Boss Belly, CB and Villz also contribute to the impressive tracklist. On the production side, J Hus links up with P2J, EY, Maestro The Baker, TSB, The Elements and more. Press play on J Hus’ new album above and sound off with your thoughts in the comments below.

