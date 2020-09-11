uk
- Music50 Cent Praises Old Fan Rocking Out At His UK Show: Watch"The coolest person at my show tonight by far," Fif wrote of an old woman who was really feeling his performance.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBobby Shmurda Parties With Fabolous & Giggs In LondonShmurda's traveling all over Europe, it seems, and he still can't find his hat...By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesJ Hus Drops Highly Anticipated Album "Beautiful And Brutal Yard"J Hus' long-awaited album, "Beautiful And Brutal Yard," is finally here with appearances from Drake, Burna Boy, Popcaan, Naira Marley & more.By Aron A.
- MusicChris Brown Could Be Arrested If He Returns To BritainA reported assault in February could lead to Chris Brown's arrest in the UK.By Ben Mock
- MusicChris Brown Faces U.K. Police Questioning Over Alleged Glass Bottle Assault At NightclubA man claimed that he was attacked by Brown's crew in a nightclub on February 19.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Mixtapesslowthai Pushes The Boundaries On "UGLY"slowthai unveils his latest project, "UGLY."By Aron A.
- MusicUK Rapper Hypo Stabbed To Death At Jubilee CelebrationThe British rapper was attacked in Redbridge, east London, according to police.By Rex Provost
- MusicBenny The Butcher Tweets About "New Felony Charge" Leading To Cancelled UK ShowsThe Griselda rapper will still be performing in Paris and Amsterdam.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNicki Minaj, J. Cole & Tyler, The Creator Set To Headline UK Wireless FestivalThe massive UK festival returns in a new 3-location format.By Taiyo Coates
- MusicLil Wayne Set To Headline A Show The In UK For The First Time In 14 YearsWayne ended 2021 on a high note, and is looking to keep the ball rolling.By Taiyo Coates
- HNHH TVAitch Explains Difference Between US & UK Weed, Says Doritos Are "Sh*t" In AmericaAitch takes us across the pond for the latest episode of "How To Roll."By Alex Zidel
- CrimeWiley Facing Assault & Burglary ChargeThe Grime MC is facing criminal charges for alleged assault.By Milca P.
- NewsSkepta Flexes Up On "Lit Like This'Skepta bears his wealth on his sleeve with "Lit Like This"By Joe Abrams
- MusicDrake Links With UK's Finest For Meeting Of The BossesDrake, Giggs, Dave Santan, Not3s, and Damson Idris recently connected for a luxurious meeting of the bosses. By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureRita Ora Loses Over 220,000 Instagram Followers After Illegal 30th Birthday PartyRita Ora reportedly lost over 220,000 Instagram followers as a result of her illegal birthday bash in November 2020.By Deja Goode
- NewsLancey Foux Drops Highly-Anticipated Track "Steelo Flow"The genre-bending artist’s new track is certainly a fan-favorite. By hnhh
- Music VideosBurna Boy & Stormzy Depict "Real Life" In LondonBurna Boy is back with a haunting new video.By Dre D.
- NewsChe Lingo & Kojey Radical Thank The Women That Got Them Through "Dark Days"The newest signee to Idris Elba's 7Wallace label links up with fellower Londoner Kojey Radical for an ode to the supportive women in their lives.By Dre D.
- MixtapesLondon Singer Ebenezer Returns With "Bad Romantic 2.5"The multi-talented UK artist releases his third EP.By Dre D.