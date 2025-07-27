Drake Lets A Whole Arena Sing For Him During UK Tour Stop In Manchester

Drake loves to do this with his crowds, and he's also been able to premiere new material while on his PARTYNEXTDOOR-assisted tour.

Drake continues to take his $ome $exy $ongs 4 U collab album with PND to a live setting with their current UK tour, which will extend into Europe later this summer. For now, British die-hards are loving every second of his shows, even the moments in which he lets the fans themselves lead the way.

In a clip caught by DJ Akademiks TV on Instagram, you can see The Boy putting the mic down and encouraging the many concert attendees at Manchester last night (Saturday, July 26) to sing the "SICKO MODE" chorus for him. They roared every word in response, and it seems like he was quite satisfied with the crowd's participation.

Of course, this is nothing new for Drake's live shows. In fact, you have most likely seen clips of him doing this exact routine with "SICKO MODE" in particular before, and it works every time.

We will see if the OVO duo holds any more surprises for fans on their remaining tour dates. The trek held great moments so far, whether we're talking about live song premieres or notable fan interactions.

Bobbi Althoff & Drake

But elsewhere, Drake is squashing some beef, apparently. He recently asked Bobbi Althoff to unblock his name from her comments, alluding to rumors that they fell out. She said she'd consider it, so it looks like they cooled off and resolved whatever issue they may have had.

However, Drizzy will not squash his beef with many others in the hip-hop industry and beyond. Fans expect the whole Kendrick Lamar-sprung drama to be a focal point of his new album Iceman. So far, all the teases, singles, and other lead-ups to this LP point in that direction. All that's left to see is when it comes out, what exactly it sounds like, and whether or not it's fire.

Meanwhile, these concerts in the UK and Europe will surely hold more tie-ins to this rollout. Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR gave fans a treat earlier this year, and to see them celebrate it is heartening. It especially helps when all your crowds are ready to help you with your job.

