Drake Pays Wholesome Tribute To Ozzy Osbourne By Walking Out To "Iron Man" In Birmingham

Wireless Festival 2025 - Day One
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Drake performs live on stage during day one of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 11, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images for ABA)
Drake has been in the middle of a run of UK shows and while being down there, he's been showing love to the late Ozzy Osbourne.

Drake has been one of many people affected by the saddening loss of heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne. The Canadian superstar, who's been performing in the UK over the last week or so, has been in Birmingham specifically these last few days. That happens to be the birthplace of the Black Sabbath singer, and after a show, Drake went over to a landmark associated with the band.

The New York Times happened to catch him at Black Sabbath Bridge, a tourist spot that was opened in 2019. The commemoration spot has been filled with flowers among other things since Ozzy's passing this week. Drake was there paying his respects and pouring out a bottle of liquor as well.

In his brief chat with the outlet, The Boy said, "I just came out to pay respects to someone who lived it to the fullest." He also made a post for his Instagram about this very interaction. However, it was taken down shortly after. Still, it was nice to see a music icon from another genre showing love to Ozzy.

But he wasn't done honoring the "Crazy Train" artist. During his most recent concert in Birmingham, Drake walked out to Osbourne's 1970's classic "Iron Man."

Ozzy Osbourne Passes Away

The crowd was absolutely enthralled, cheering for Drake as he took the stage. Before getting into his show, he also took a brief moment to pay tribute to Ozzy. "Hey Birmingham. Rest in peace to the legendary Ozzy Osbourne one time... make some noise."

Other artists in the hip-hop/hip-hop adjacent space that have been hurt by his loss are T-Pain. He admitted he was devastated writing, "Heartbroken by the news. I was blessed to be able to cover War Pigs and get your recognition. Ozzy Forever."

The hitmaker passed on the morning of July 22, his family confirmed in a statement to The Guardian. “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

He was 76 and the cause of his death is unknown.

