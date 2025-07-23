T-Pain Admits He's "Heartbroken" By Ozzy Osbourne's Death

T-Pain says that the death of Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary lead singer of Black Sabbath, has left him heartbroken. He reflected on the late rockstar's passing in an emotional post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday. In doing so, he shared a clip of himself covering Black Sabbath's 1970 song, "War Pigs."

"Heartbroken by the news. I was blessed to be able to cover War Pigs and get your recognition. Ozzy Forever," he captioned the clip. The video featured a screenshot of Osbourne responding to the performance back in 2024 by writing: "This is the best cover of 'War Pigs' ever. Why didn’t you guys call me?"

Osbourne's family confirmed the news of his passing in a statement provided to The Guardian on Tuesday. “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time," they wrote. They didn't provide a cause of death, but he had been dealing with extensive health issues in recent years.

Ozzy Osbourne Tributes

T-Pain is far from the only celebrity to share a tribute for Ozzy Osbourne in the wake of his passing. Several other voices in hip-hop have spoken out as well. "Man, real heart broken over the passing of OZZY OSBOURNE," Flavor Flav wrote on X. "We go way back and it was a real honor to watch him get inducted into the@rockhall last year. Sending my love and prayers to Sharon and his kids and whole family. RIP."