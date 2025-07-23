T-Pain Admits He's "Heartbroken" By Ozzy Osbourne's Death

BY Cole Blake 493 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
BET Awards 2025 - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: T-Pain performs onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
Ozzy Osbourne passed away at the age of 76, the rock star's family confirmed in a statement, earlier this week.

T-Pain says that the death of Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary lead singer of Black Sabbath, has left him heartbroken. He reflected on the late rockstar's passing in an emotional post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday. In doing so, he shared a clip of himself covering Black Sabbath's 1970 song, "War Pigs."

"Heartbroken by the news. I was blessed to be able to cover War Pigs and get your recognition. Ozzy Forever," he captioned the clip. The video featured a screenshot of Osbourne responding to the performance back in 2024 by writing: "This is the best cover of 'War Pigs' ever. Why didn’t you guys call me?"

Osbourne's family confirmed the news of his passing in a statement provided to The Guardian on Tuesday. “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time," they wrote. They didn't provide a cause of death, but he had been dealing with extensive health issues in recent years.

Read More: Chubbs Trolls T-Pain After Divisive Comments About Drake's Inability To "Bow Out Gracefully"

Ozzy Osbourne Tributes

T-Pain is far from the only celebrity to share a tribute for Ozzy Osbourne in the wake of his passing. Several other voices in hip-hop have spoken out as well. "Man, real heart broken over the passing of OZZY OSBOURNE," Flavor Flav wrote on X. "We go way back and it was a real honor to watch him get inducted into the@rockhall last year. Sending my love and prayers to Sharon and his kids and whole family. RIP."

Ice-T also wrote on the platform: "RIP Ozzy. Right after the recent huge Black Sabbath final concert. Sad.. In my opinion the Creators of Heavy Metal." Ozzy reunited with his original Black Sabbath bandmates for a final concert in Birmingham earlier this month. A film documenting the show will be releasing in 2026.

Read More: Ozzy Osbourne Seemingly Trolls Kanye West By Selling "Ozzy For President" Merch

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams Music Ozzy Osbourne Dies At 76 Just Weeks After His Farewell Concert 1.5K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 69.4K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.9K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 2.5K
Comments 0