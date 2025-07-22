Ozzy Osbourne Dies At 76 Just Weeks After His Farewell Concert

Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary lead singer of Black Sabbath, has passed away at the age of 76. His family confirmed the news in a statement provided to The Guardian on Tuesday. No cause of death was given, although he's dealt with extensive health issues in recent years.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time," his family wrote in the statement.

As a member of Black Sabbath, Ozzy released some of the most iconic music in heavy metal history, including their pioneering eponymous debut album in 1970 as well as Paranoid (1970), Master of Reality (1971), and more. Beginning as a solo artist in the 1980s, he released another 13 studio albums over the course of his career. For his efforts on both fronts, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Black Sabbath in 2006 and as a solo artist in 2024.

Ozzy Osbourne's Final Performance

On July 5th, Ozzy performed his farewell concert in Birmingham. In doing so, he reunited with his original Black Sabbath bandmates and welcomed several other rock legends to the stage. According to Variety, they included Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Ronnie Wood, Steven Tyler of Aerosmith, Slayer, Pantera, Tool, Yungblud, Papa V/Ghost and a drum-off between Tool’s Danney Carey, Blink-182’s Travis Barker and the Red Hot Chili Pepper’s Chad Smith. Additionally, Jason Momoa served as a host for the evening.