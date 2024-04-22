A Tribe Called Quest, Mary J. Blige, Ozzy Osbourne, & More Among Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame's Class Of 2024

A Tribe Called Quest, Mary J. Blige, Ozzy Osbourne, and several more iconic artists are among the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's choices for the class of 2024. Ryan Seacrest and Lionel Richie, who is already in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, revealed the full list of artists during Sunday night's episode of American Idol. During the show, the 12 remaining contestants performed classic songs from previous inductees.

More performers to make the cut include Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Kool & The Gang, Peter Frampton, and Foreigner. Additionally, the Musical Influence Award goes to Alexis Korner, John Mayall, and Big Mama Thornton. The Musical Excellence Award, on the other hand, goes to Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick, and Norman Whitfield.

A Tribe Called Quest Poses In N.Y.C.

Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Phife Dawg and Q-TIp of the hip hop group "A Tribe Called Quest" pose for a portrait session in July 1991 in New York. (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Osbourne addressed the selection in an email provided to Billboard. He was previously inducted as a member of Black Sabbath. “I definitely wouldn’t say I was confident,” Osbourne said regarding his solo success. He added that the 2021 induction of Randy Rhoads, his late songwriting partner, “made me feel we could be on to something. With every new music venture there’s always a certain amount of surprise that comes when you see the fans embrace it, because no one wants to make a record and have it flop. I feel like I was invited to a party in 1980, and it hasn’t stopped. Not bad for a guy who was fired from his last band.” Check out the full list of inductees for the class of 2024 below.

Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Announces Class Of 2024

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2024 ceremony will stream live on Disney+ on Oct. 19. Be on the lookout for further updates on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's class of 2024 on HotNewHipHop.

