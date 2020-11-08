rock hall of fame
- MusicDr. Dre Inducts Eminem Into Rock & Roll Hall of FameEminem was inducted into the Hall of Fame along with Dolly Parton, Pat Benatar, and others.By Rex Provost
- MusicJay-Z Says Blue Ivy Wasn't Impressed By Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame InductionWe all knew Jay-Z had a baby diva on his hands with Blue Ivy Carter, but he confirmed that recently while telling a hilarious story of her nonchalant reaction to his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicThe Notorious B.I.G. Inducted Into The Rock Hall Of FameJay-Z, Nas, Diddy & more honored Biggie Smalls during his induction into the Rock Hall Of Fame.By Aron A.