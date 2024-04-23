Mary J Blige Celebrates Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction: "Tears Of Joy!"

Mary J Blige celebrated the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame naming her among its choices for the class of 2024 in a post on Instagram, on Monday. In doing so, she wrote: “Beyond Grateful!!!!!! This is incredible!!! God always has the final say!!!! Thank you to my fans all over the world!!!! Tears of Joy!!!!” Fans joined in by congratulating her in the comments section. Taraji P. Henson and other celebrities were among them.

In the class, Blige is joined by A Tribe Called Quest, Ozzy Osbourne, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Kool & The Gang, Peter Frampton, and Foreigner. Additionally, Alexis Korner, John Mayall, and Big Mama Thornton will take home the Musical Influence Award. The Musical Excellence Award, on the other hand, goes to Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick, and Norman Whitfield.

Mary J. Blige Performs At The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino In Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 16: Recording artist Mary J. Blige performs at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on August 16, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Blige isn't the only artist among the group to react to the news on social media. A Tribe Called Quest member Jarobi White wrote: “Wow!!! @qtiptheabstract @alishaheed we did it!!!! Phifey we got you in the hall of fame!!!! Wish you were here. Well I know you’re watching so….. Fuck yeah!!! lol To all of the questers, from the bottom of our hearts thank you!!!! #jedibusuness.” Check out Blige's post in celebration of the honor below.

Mary J. Blige Reacts To Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Announcement

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2024 induction ceremony will stream live on Disney+ on Oct. 19. Be on the lookout for further updates on Mary J Blige and the rest of the Rock Hall’s class of 2024 on HotNewHipHop.

