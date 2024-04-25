Mary J. Blige Recalls Learning She’s A 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductee: “It’s A Big Deal”

Earlier this week, this year's Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductees were finally unveiled. Much to fans' excitement, Mary J Blige made the cut, along with A Tribe Called Quest, Ozzy Osbourne, and more. Blige has been making hits for decades now, but nonetheless, she was blown away by the news.

During a recent appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, she opened up about learning the news, and reflected on her journey up to this point in her career. “I’m still trying to process this whole thing. It’s a big deal. I’m just so grateful because I know it didn’t have to be this way but it is this way, and I give all the credit to God. I don’t even know what else to do. It’s just so humbling,” the performer explained. “I don’t know what to do besides be grateful and thankful.”

Mary J. Blige Says "Amazing Things Have Happened"

“I was home and I got the news from some people in my camp, my business, and I was grateful for the nomination because I was next to Cher, Mariah Carey, Sade, all these amazing women,” Blige continued. “When I saw Cher, I was like, ‘We can forget about it.’ [laughs] Let me just sit down and be grateful for the nomination. So, when I heard the news on Sunday, I was like ‘What the—?’”

“I work so hard mentally, spiritually, physically, intellectually. I’ve been through everything in front of the world, from taxes to shame to abusive relationships. All kinds of stuff I’ve been through. I figured out how to come out classy and strong, you know? Just keep moving to the next thing. It’s just about being grateful. Amazing things have happened," Blige concluded. What do you think of Mary J Blige being one of the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame's 2024 inductees? What about her recent appearance on The Tamron Hall Show? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

