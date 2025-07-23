Trick Daddy showed love to the late rock legend Ozzy Osbourne in a statement to TMZ Hip Hop on Wednesday. The lead singer of Black Sabbath passed away, earlier this week, at the age of 76. Trick Daddy expressed his gratitude for Ozzy allowing him to sample "Crazy Train" on his hit song, "Let's Go," from 2004.

"The iconic legend will be truly missed, especially by me -- a young, Black man out of the ghetto of Miami -- by giving the clearance to sample his 'Crazy Train' masterpiece!" Trick Daddy told the outlet. He added that Ozzy let him use the song with zero push-back or hesitation.

He released "Let's Go" featuring Twista and Lil Jon on his sixth studio album Thug Matrimony: Married to the Streets in 2004. "Crazy Train" was released on Ozzy Osbourne's debut album as a solo artist, Blizzard of Ozz, in 1980.

Ozzy Osbourne Black Sabbath

Osbourne's family confirmed the news of his passing in a statement provided to The Guardian on Tuesday. “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time," they wrote.

Trick Daddy is far from the only artist to pay tribute to Ozzy in the wake of his passing. T-Pain, for one, admitted he was "heartbroken" by the news in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "Heartbroken by the news. I was blessed to be able to cover War Pigs and get your recognition. Ozzy Forever," he captioned a video of himself covering the Black Sabbath track, "War Pigs."

Additionally, Flavor Flav wrote on the platform: "Man, real heart broken over the passing of OZZY OSBOURNE. We go way back and it was a real honor to watch him get inducted into the@rockhall last year. Sending my love and prayers to Sharon and his kids and whole family. RIP." Ice-T, as well as Drake and more artists, have shown love to Ozzy this week as well.