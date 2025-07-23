News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
crazy train
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Trick Daddy Shows Love To Ozzy Osbourne For Clearing Iconic "Crazy Train" Sample
Trick Daddy sampled Ozzy Osbourne's hit single, "Crazy Train," on his own song, "Let's Go," from "Thug Matrimony: Married to the Streets."
By
Cole Blake
July 23, 2025
711 Views