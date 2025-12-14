Chrisean Rock & Blueface Trade Blows After She Gets Jumped In Compton

Although Chrisean Rock recently apologized to Blueface amid their heated back-and-forths, it seems like the former couple's tensions are still in play. That's because of his reaction to a group of women physically attacking Chrisean in Compton. And she clapped back at swiftly.

For those unaware, this weekend, footage surfaced of Rock getting jumped by at least two women at a park in the area. Hollywood Unlocked caught the clips and the fallout on Instagram. The women asked her about gang affiliations, and one of them slapped her when she reached for her phone. A larger fight broke out later, and the women even bragged about it on social media.

However, the Baddies alum said she left the scene unscathed and said the whole thing was a viral play on behalf of the assailants. Also, Chrisean Rock said she defended herself and blasted folks bringing continued negativity to her life.

Allegedly, this all happened due to her disrespecting gang culture. Blueface has been associated with the Crips when it comes to his public image for many years. However, the exact play-by-play here is unclear.

Chrisean Rock Jumped

But when Blueface trolled Chrisean Rock and responded to this on his Instagram Story, that's when the two clashed once more. "Don't play with LA gang culture you will get slapped in yo ish for some ish you don't know about," he wrote, prompting a long response from her on IG.

"I went to Compton for the kids no security," Chrisean Rock clapped back at Blueface. "These girls tried playing and then I got in the field. Blueface you scared to go to your own hood let alone Compton. Nobody got scared or punked 6 against 1 straight up. You trynna pick on me on instagram is pathetic. They got whooped. The girl that tried slapping me was scared to fight. She sent 5 girls on me instead of one on one and nobody went to no car. I stayed there till they got the courage to swing and they did nothing."