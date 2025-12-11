Chrisean Rock Publicly Apologizes To Blueface Following His Disparaging Comments

Blueface hasn't had many kind things to say about Chrisean Rock since he's been back from prison, but she's not going to feed into the drama.

If you have been following the latest chapter in Chrisean Rock and Blueface's book of drama, then you know it's been ugly. Since returning from prison at the top of last month, they have hurled crippling allegations against one another.

For example, she alleged that Blueface got incredibly violent with her, even going as far as to stomp on her. "I got stomped out in [Blueface's] kitchen. That's the last time me and my son is ever gonna be around that, in Jesus name. I'm not playing with nobody. I'm not doing no co-parenting if my life is on the line. And if we are co-parenting I'm bringing my brother or my boyfriend. I'm not going nowhere by myself. [...] Blueface would be in jail right now," she claimed.

It's been just as messy on the side of the "Thotiana" rapper. He was in a very brief relationship with fellow reality TV star Hazel-E. The father of three paired up with the 40-something personality shortly after dissing both Chrisean and Jaidyn Alexis.

He accused each of them of being little to no help while he was in prison. In a tweet he said, "Both of my Bm’s left me in prison stranded for dead [.] If I wasn’t out today they’d still be f*ggin off….. they will never get the chance to do that again don’t let them run you off ladies."

Blueface's Relationship Status With Chrisean Rock

But his critiques of them haven't slowed down, though. He took his toxicity to another level a couple of days ago, labeling them both "mid." "Part of growing up is realizing both my Bm’s is mid smh I need to get some bad b*tches pregnant asap."

Given that Rock is online just as much as her ex, it's not surprising to see her responding to his disparaging remarks. But instead of having a knee-jerk reaction and blowing up on him, she's decided to she's going to be a "bigger person."

In a clip caught by The Neighborhood Talk, the mother of one of the MC's kids issued a public apology, which she claims he wants to hear from her.

"Prison is prison, right? So, there's a like a line you don't cross," she said after listing off all the things she (but also Blue) did wrong while he was locked up.

Chrisean also admits to telling Blue that she wished he was either still behind bars or dead. Despite her being angry at him for his behavior, she stated that it was still wrong of her to "fight a wrong with another wrong. So, my apologies to Blue... In his head and in reality too, he made a lot of sacrifices even when people didn't believe in me."

