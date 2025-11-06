Blueface Rejects Chrisean Rock & Jaidyn Alexis, Says He "Back On The Prowl"

Hollywood Unlocked's 2nd Annual Impact Awards
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Blueface speaks onstage during Hollywood Unlocked's 2nd Annual Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Blueface returned from prison earlier this week, and it was already met with drama as his two exes have been vying for his attention.

Blueface is a free man once again, but it hasn't been the smoothest transition back into society. His exes, Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis, have essentially been competing for him so that they can restart their respective relationships. However, it seems he's got no interest in making it work with either of them.

The "Thotiana" artist made that clear in his return to X (Twitter). Caught by DJ Akademiks, he wrote, "I got out thinking I had a girlfriend/angela [lock emoji] in [.] But I guess nothing is ever really locked in so now I’m back on the prowl for some serious."

He concludes by accusing Chrisean and Jaidyn for allegedly being zero help during his near two prison stint. "Both of my Bm’s left me in prison stranded for dead [.] If I wasn’t out today they’d still be f*ggin off….. they will never get the chance to do that again don’t let them run you off ladies."

In a separate series of tweets, Blueface reveals what helped him come to this conclusion that it was time for him to move on. "When you do time you will never forget who left you there… if either of them think they could ever get back wit me under one roof they high off d*ck an balls."

Blueface Out Of Prison

In another post, he claims that Chrisean was more helpful than Jaidyn. "Chrisean looked out for me more then Jaidyn tho just to keep it all da way [100 emoji]... That’s y I half way respect her got prolly a good 7/8 months out of her an I appreciate that but Jaidyn f*gged off first week."

We are sure these posts are going to ruffle the feathers of both ladies, so stay tuned for those inevitable reactions. But this should be a time for Blueface to be happy. He's out of prison as of November 3 after violating his probation stemming from a 2021 assault case. Folks were initially confused as his mom, Karlissa Saffold, shared a video of someone sleeping while completely covered by bed sheets. She jokes with her grandson that his dad threw all of the sheets off the bed. Blue would later confirm his return on X on November 4.

Blueface On His Relationship Status

