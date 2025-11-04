Karlissa Saffold Calls Chrisean Rock Evil For Ruining Blueface's First Day Out

BY Alexander Cole 328 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Daniels Leather Fashion Show
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 14: Chrisean Rock and Blueface attend Daniels Leather Fashion Show at Blue Moon on September 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Jaidyn Alexis and Chrisean Rock are already beefing over Blueface, and Karlissa Saffold is not happy about it.

Blueface has been out of jail for just a couple of days now, and he is already facing some drama involving the mothers of his children. Jaidyn Alexis and Chrisean Rock are already going at it, and every single quarrel is being made public.

It all started yesterday when Blueface took all of his kids to an arcade with Chrisean by his side. Chrisean Jr. was there, and his kids with Jaidyn Alexis were there as well. Videos of the outing made their way to social media, and Alexis was not happy. She subsequently published a video in which she called Rock a "crackhead bitch." Furthermore, Alexis went and retrieved her kids, as she didn't want them being influenced by Chrisean.

Now, Blueface's mom, Karlissa Saffold, is chiming in on all of this. While taking to Instagram, she went on a lengthy rant against Chrisean, claiming that the reality star is evil for purposely ruining Blueface's first outing with his kids.

Read More: Blueface Breaks His Silence And Shows Off New Physique After Being Released From Jail

Are Blueface & Chrisean Rock Back Together

As Saffold explains, Blueface told Chrisean ahead of time that she couldn't film Jaidyn's kids. However, she did it anyway. Moreover, Rock knew that Alexis did not approve of her being around her kids. Again, she didn't listen, and created a heartbreaking situation, as Alexis took her kids out of the situation. Blueface's time with his son and daughter was cut short, and Chrisean is the one to blame for it.

Saffold finds this to be disgusting. What should have been a heartwarming moment between a man and his kids devolved into drama for social media. This is probably not the way Blueface wanted to be greeted on his way out of jail.

The artist had been locked up for over a year, and was looking forward to this very moment. Unfortunately, it has seemingly been taken from him.

Read More: Is Blueface Out Of Jail? Karlissa Saffold's Latest Instagram Post Has The Internet Speculating

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Creators Inc NYE 2024 Music Karlissa Saffold Blasts Jaidyn Alexis For Partying While Blueface Is In Jail 4.4K
Daniels Leather Fashion Show Gossip Chrisean Rock Arrest: Karlissa Saffold Puts Blueface's Dad On Blast After Being Caught On Camera Refusing To Take Chrisean Jr. 13.8K
French Montana's Birthday Celebration Gossip Karlissa Saffold Reacts As Chrisean Rock Continues To Be Accused Of Giving Her Baby Fetal Alcohol Syndrome 49.8K
beatking TV Karlissa Saffold Reacts After Kaliwae Throws Down On "Baddies," Tia Kemp Chimes In 1207
Comments 0