Karlissa Saffold Calls Chrisean Rock Evil For Ruining Blueface's First Day Out

Blueface has been out of jail for just a couple of days now, and he is already facing some drama involving the mothers of his children. Jaidyn Alexis and Chrisean Rock are already going at it, and every single quarrel is being made public.

It all started yesterday when Blueface took all of his kids to an arcade with Chrisean by his side. Chrisean Jr. was there, and his kids with Jaidyn Alexis were there as well. Videos of the outing made their way to social media, and Alexis was not happy. She subsequently published a video in which she called Rock a "crackhead bitch." Furthermore, Alexis went and retrieved her kids, as she didn't want them being influenced by Chrisean.

Now, Blueface's mom, Karlissa Saffold, is chiming in on all of this. While taking to Instagram, she went on a lengthy rant against Chrisean, claiming that the reality star is evil for purposely ruining Blueface's first outing with his kids.

Are Blueface & Chrisean Rock Back Together

As Saffold explains, Blueface told Chrisean ahead of time that she couldn't film Jaidyn's kids. However, she did it anyway. Moreover, Rock knew that Alexis did not approve of her being around her kids. Again, she didn't listen, and created a heartbreaking situation, as Alexis took her kids out of the situation. Blueface's time with his son and daughter was cut short, and Chrisean is the one to blame for it.

Saffold finds this to be disgusting. What should have been a heartwarming moment between a man and his kids devolved into drama for social media. This is probably not the way Blueface wanted to be greeted on his way out of jail.