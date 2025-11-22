Chrisean Rock Calls Out Blueface For His Shady Coparenting Comments

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 137 Views
Chrisean Rock Calls Out Blueface Coparenting Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 09: Blueface and ChriseanRock attend Lemuel Plummer's Birthday Celebration presented by Zeus Network hosted by French Montana on April 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Lemuel Plummer/ Zeus Network)
Blueface recently doubled down on his allegation that Chrisean Rock slept with Offset while he was still married to Cardi B.

Chrisean Rock and Blueface have been pretty mean to each other ever since his release from prison, which doesn't bode well for their coparenting dynamic with their son, Chrisean Jesus (also known as Junior). In fact, according to The Shade Room, it seems like they are at a standstill in this regard.

For those unaware, the California rapper recently appeared on Big Boy's Neighborhood and answered a question about where they stand right now. It doesn't look promising as far as encouraging amicability goes.

"Nowhere," he said of where they stand. "Left her in the desert somewhere. I don't got no ill will for her, I just know I can't be successful with her... She's pretty new to [coparenting], so I'ma just be patient and give her time to realize that it will be better for her to coparent than to try to just lock up on him and be on some, 'If you don't want to be with me, you can't be with him' type of thing. She just needs time to heal, and that's really all it is. Once she heals, she gon' be more willing to just, 'Here, you take him.'"

Blueface Chrisean Rock Beef

Chrisean Rock responded to Blueface's comments in what seems to be the same livestream folks covered in the recent past. In this session, she denied his claims that she slept with Offset while he was still married to Cardi B.

"I don't know why his dad don't want to be in his life," Chrisean expressed. "It's not 'cause of me. The main reason why I've been crashing out is because I want his dad in his life. Don't talk about a sensitive matter like you're telling the truth. That's really hurtful. He's my baby, I love him, I really do. [...] You're trying to bash our names, take us down together. This is a precious kid, bro... You don't care about our kid. You pretend like you do."

Amid Blueface's family's criticisms of Chrisean Rock, we will see if they bury the hatchet. It's in the best interest of their child, so hopefully they come to a solid stance.

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
