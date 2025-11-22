Chrisean Rock Calls Out Blueface For His Shady Coparenting Comments

Chrisean Rock and Blueface have been pretty mean to each other ever since his release from prison, which doesn't bode well for their coparenting dynamic with their son, Chrisean Jesus (also known as Junior). In fact, according to The Shade Room, it seems like they are at a standstill in this regard.

For those unaware, the California rapper recently appeared on Big Boy's Neighborhood and answered a question about where they stand right now. It doesn't look promising as far as encouraging amicability goes.

"Nowhere," he said of where they stand. "Left her in the desert somewhere. I don't got no ill will for her, I just know I can't be successful with her... She's pretty new to [coparenting], so I'ma just be patient and give her time to realize that it will be better for her to coparent than to try to just lock up on him and be on some, 'If you don't want to be with me, you can't be with him' type of thing. She just needs time to heal, and that's really all it is. Once she heals, she gon' be more willing to just, 'Here, you take him.'"

Blueface Chrisean Rock Beef

Chrisean Rock responded to Blueface's comments in what seems to be the same livestream folks covered in the recent past. In this session, she denied his claims that she slept with Offset while he was still married to Cardi B.

"I don't know why his dad don't want to be in his life," Chrisean expressed. "It's not 'cause of me. The main reason why I've been crashing out is because I want his dad in his life. Don't talk about a sensitive matter like you're telling the truth. That's really hurtful. He's my baby, I love him, I really do. [...] You're trying to bash our names, take us down together. This is a precious kid, bro... You don't care about our kid. You pretend like you do."