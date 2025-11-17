Karlissa Saffold Stands Firm That Chrisean Rock Drank & Did Drugs During Pregnancy

French Montana's Birthday Celebration
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Chrisean Rock attends French Montana's Birthday Celebration at Private Residence on November 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Images)
Karlissa Saffold has maintained that Chrisean Rock was using drugs and drinking heavily during her pregnancy since earlier this year.

It's no secret that Blueface's mother, Karlissa Saffold, has little to no love for Chrisean Rock. The two ladies have been at each other's throats for what feels like forever. Every week there's a new tense chapter to add to their saga.

So, it's no surprise to hear one of them speaking down on one another today. This time it's the rapper's matriarch who's got something say per No Jumper. A follower of Karlissa's asked why Chrisean Rock wasn't tested for drugs or alcohol after delivering Chrisean Jr. in 2023.

"My thing is with hospital they test you for alcohol and drugs and will call CPS on you... how do you they know all of this why ISNT the baby in proper care if she did do this?"

Karlissa responded to the Instagram user's Story post simply, "She didn't go to no regular hospital."

This has been a rumor that's plagued the reality TV star and part-time musical artist since she was pregnant. Notably, in February of last year, alleged photographic of evidence of Rock drinking during this time of her life surfaced.

Karlissa has remained steadfast that she was on harmful substances as recent as earlier this year. Chrisean's sister, Tesehki, has maintained that stance as well.

Chrisean Rock & Blueface

For example, in January, Saffold, went nuclear on Tessa, one of Chrisean's other siblings, for allegedly letting her jeopardize Chrisean Jr.'s health.

"Stop trying to threaten everybody and everybody including myself. Go work on it mentally. I'm suffering from what I see too. So, I'm reacting, I'm angry, I'm hurt, I'm a lot of things too. But I'm not reaching out to all you motherf*ckers that was standing there while the baby was being made and did f*cking nothing. You did nothing, you watched her. You watched her because you were scared, she was in control of the money."

In a way, this is another potential reason why Blueface and Chrisean are no longer an item. You could compound that with their recent hangout at an arcade with their son, as well as Jaidyn Alexis' kids.

It caused a big fight that almost got physical and occurred hours after the rapper returned from prison. Blue is now supposedly dating fellow reality TV figure Hazel-E.

