Blueface’s Mom Goes Off Over Chrisean Rock Allegedly Using Substances While Pregnant

Chrisean Rock has been through a lot in recent years. In 2023, the reality star welcomed her first child with her on-and-off boyfriend, Blueface. She and the rapper proceeded to go their separate ways shortly after, but nowadays, it appears as though they're an item again. In January of 2024, Blueface turned himself in for an alleged probation violation. He's been behind bars ever since, and in June of the same year, Chrisean found herself wrapped up in some legal trouble of her own.

She ended up spending a couple of months in jail, and once she was released, made a point to turn her life around. Chrisean appears committed to staying on the right path for the sake of her son, however, she hasn't been able to avoid drama involving Blueface's mother Karlissa Saffold. Recently, for example, the Aunt-Tea Podcast host took to Instagram Live to go off about Chrisean's sister Tessa.

Karlissa Saffold Vents About Chrisean Rock And Her Family On IG Live

She accused Tessa of threatening her, firing back by suggesting that she watched Chrisean allegedly use substances while pregnant. "Stop trying to threaten everybody and everybody including myself," she began. "Go work on it mentally. I'm suffering from what I see too. So I'm reacting, I'm angry, I'm hurt, I'm a lot of things too. But I'm not reaching out to all you motherf*ckers that was standing there while the baby was being made and did f*cking nothing. You did nothing, you watched her. You watched her because you were scared, she was in control of the money."