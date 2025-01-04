Blueface Plays Basketball Behind Bars In New Prison Footage After Chrisean Rock Photos

Blueface's dad shared the alleged footage.

Blueface is still having a good time behind bars, or at least, the best time that he can have under the circumstances. On Friday (January 3), footage surfaced – presumably from his father's Instagram Story – that showed him playing basketball in the prison courtyard, with Jonathan Porter Sr. filming him from behind the fences. "Happy New Year 2025… Hit on the slots… ran into blue on the yard… We coming home soon," he wrote on his post. There's been a lot to catch up with when it comes to the drama surrounding the California rapper, but for now, it seems like he has a physical outlet to cleanse himself of some of those energies.

Moreover, this prison footage comes after Blueface's recently reposted pictures with his on-and-off-again boo Chrisean Rock, which she shared again two years after their original post. "Free you I love you Jonathan [blue heart emoji]," she wrote in her Instagram Story repost of the photoshoot. There are still a lot of questions around their relationship and if they actually tied the knot or buried the hatchet, given their many years of volatile antics, breakups, and scandalous accusations.

Blueface's Dad Finds Him Playing Basketball

For example, one of the narratives around Blueface and Chrisean Rock concerns cheating allegations against both of them, with the most recent claims coming from a past friend of the latter that alleges she slept with Offset behind Cardi B's back. Despite how widespread these rumors became, fans never got confirmation either way on any of it, so it's still a lingering question for many. However, this drama also became far too complicated to keep tabs on effectively for a lot of social media users. Many probably hoped that they wouldn't hear too much about it in 2025, but here we are.