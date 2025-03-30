Chrisean Rock Teases A Superfan Who Tattooed Her Name On His Neck

This is all kind of ironic considering the discourse around Chrisean Rock's many Blueface tattoos, but who are we to judge?

Chrisean Rock is still dealing with every type of relationship drama under the sun when it comes to her contentious relationship with Blueface and his other partner Jaidyn Alexis. The California rapper shares children with both Rock and Alexis, and they have gone back and forth a lot over who is his priority and other beef-related issues. But Blue is in prison these days, and Chrisean is out on the town trying her best to forget about him and move on. Still, fans keep up with every detail and would recognize any of them at a mall. She posted a video of her running into a fan who has her name tattooed on his neck.

The Baltimore native reacted pretty gleefully to this, lightly teasing the fan and even signing something for him. She said "That's crazy" at one point, which was kind of funny and ironic for fans to hear online. After all, Chrisean Rock's Blueface tattoo saga is a long and complex one, with reversals and new additions almost acting as physical indicators of the pendulum swing of their romance.

Are Blueface & Chrisean Rock Together?

However, Chrisean Rock asked the fan about Sunday service, indicating that she remains committed to a new lifestyle despite how fans will always tie her old life to her. Of course, this is not the first time we heard something like this concerning the Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis drama. So for many folks online, it's just a question of how long a stance last and when it will eventually flip. This is a pretty dismissive and disrespectful perspective, though, so hopefully they prove us wrong with an extended peace period.

Meanwhile, despite all their ups and downs, it seems like Blueface still has love for his former boo. "Happy Birthday! You are my rock. You are my world! Love, Blueface," he reportedly stated to Chrisean Rock in a birthday card with flowers earlier this year. Does this mean they are still together or do they just want to pursue a platonic friendship when he gets out of prison? From her words on Twitter, it seems like she wants to move on. Either way, there are Rock superfans who will support her no matter what and probably get even more ink of her.

