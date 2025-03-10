DDG Explains Why His Relationship With Halle Bailey Is Similar To Blueface's With Chrisean Rock

DDG has been causing an uproar with Halle Bailey fans over how much he can see Halo, and now they are piling on him over this Blueface clip.

What do DDG and Halle Bailey have in common with Blueface and Chrisean Rock? Both relationships resulted in them having a child together. Additionally, they each suffered through a pretty nasty breakup. If you wanted to, you could even throw in the fact that the musical couples have reconciled at times. It seemed like the Michigan rapper and R&B artist were doing well with co-parenting. However, that allegedly can't be said now (more on that later). As for the California native and on-again-off-again femcee, they seem to be thinking about tying the knot once he serves his prison sentence. But to make things even easier, these two partnerships have been rollercoasters, and that's saying the least.

The reason as to why? Or we should ask, why are DDG and Halle Bailey are in the same position as Blue and Rock? The internet believes that the "Thotiana" artist has a lot to do with it. That's because of a resurfaced clip from 2021 that is trending online. The two friends went on a livestream together back in 2021 and during the mukbang, Blue gave him some interesting advice on how relationships with baby mothers go. DDG was mostly dismissive towards what his pal was telling him which was that kids can separate you.

When Did DDG & Halle Bailey Break Up?

"She might be using the kid to boss you around to keep tabs on you. And then that might cause you to be so stressed out," he said to DDG. He then went on to add, "You know how females are bro, they petty, bro... They all like that." Blueface continued, "So, when y'all get in y'all little situation or little Twitter beef, and then the kid? It's like ooh, sh*t." DDG asserted that if he was going to have a kid with someone, he would want to be with them for life. Well, despite his apparent disregard in the old clip and his best efforts since his split with Halle to say that she will always be the one, look where they are now.

After having their son, Halo, in December 2023, the pair ended things in October 2024. They hit some bumps in the road after that, then it got better, but now things are rocky. Just last week, DDG suggested that Halle is now not letting him see their son. "I just want to be able to see my son when I want to see my son take my son when I want to take my son. Like, I don't care if this makes me look childish, If I look like I'm on the internet crazy, whatever–I don't care, bro. I don't care what nobody thinks. I literally just want to be in my son's life." However, fans of Halle don't want to hear it right now, especially after seeing as how he essentially took Blue's advice. "We both experienced things, we both had kids. ... I could've been married, I could've did everything the correct way. It's unfortunate that didn't happen, but it ended up being the same circumstances. ... Sometimes we live the same lives in a way," DDG said in his reaction to the past clip. Check out the reactions from the internet with the embed above.

