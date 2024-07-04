DDG & Halle Bailey Finally Reveal Baby Halo's Face & Clap Back At Haters Trolling Them For It

It seems pretty ridiculous to hate on something as innocent as Halle Bailey & DDG's son's face, but that's just how the Internet is sometimes.

While DDG and Halle Bailey are very happy parents, it must be exhausting when the Internet is always trying to bring this high down. Moreover, the two recently finally revealed their baby boy Halo's face after months and months of hiding it and being very careful about it on social media. They did so via new family pictures of the three of them together, reportedly in Italy, and most people had very wholesome and caring responses to this online. However, there were also plenty of people hating on Halo's face or on their family situation as a whole for various reasons, and the Michigan rapper and YouTuber actually responded to this hate in a new vlog.

"It just makes me mad," DDG said of haters blasting Halo and making fun of his and Halle Bailey's relationship online. "But then I have to realize that my son is richer than them and he has a more successful life. He’s in Italy at 6 months, he’s been across the world already and only been living for 6 months. They’re broke, poor, can barely eat, probably on welfare and grown probably living with their mama. Now if you’re a nice person and I described your life in any way, I don’t mean no harm. I’m talking about the people who was talking crazy about my son."

Halo's Face Is Finally Revealed

Furthermore, DDG and Halle Bailey have also had to deal with an alleged viral video of him walking in on her while she was topless, which caused a lot of buzz online. They claimed that the video was A.I.-generated, but a lot of fans don't seem to believe this excuse. In fact, some of them claimed that this was an example of celebrities using A.I. as a crutch for other leaks. It's not really something to harp on about either way, and hyper-obsessions with salacious incidents like these is exactly what makes stuff like A.I. so dangerous these days, even in the context of "real" clips.

DDG Claps Back At Trolls