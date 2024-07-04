DDG & Halle Bailey Finally Reveal Baby Halo's Face & Clap Back At Haters Trolling Them For It

BYGabriel Bras Nevares480 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Halle Bailey and DDG attend the 2024 Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)
It seems pretty ridiculous to hate on something as innocent as Halle Bailey & DDG's son's face, but that's just how the Internet is sometimes.

While DDG and Halle Bailey are very happy parents, it must be exhausting when the Internet is always trying to bring this high down. Moreover, the two recently finally revealed their baby boy Halo's face after months and months of hiding it and being very careful about it on social media. They did so via new family pictures of the three of them together, reportedly in Italy, and most people had very wholesome and caring responses to this online. However, there were also plenty of people hating on Halo's face or on their family situation as a whole for various reasons, and the Michigan rapper and YouTuber actually responded to this hate in a new vlog.

"It just makes me mad," DDG said of haters blasting Halo and making fun of his and Halle Bailey's relationship online. "But then I have to realize that my son is richer than them and he has a more successful life. He’s in Italy at 6 months, he’s been across the world already and only been living for 6 months. They’re broke, poor, can barely eat, probably on welfare and grown probably living with their mama. Now if you’re a nice person and I described your life in any way, I don’t mean no harm. I’m talking about the people who was talking crazy about my son."

Read More: Keith Lee’s Security Restrains Him After Troll Calls Him DDG: Watch

Halo's Face Is Finally Revealed

Furthermore, DDG and Halle Bailey have also had to deal with an alleged viral video of him walking in on her while she was topless, which caused a lot of buzz online. They claimed that the video was A.I.-generated, but a lot of fans don't seem to believe this excuse. In fact, some of them claimed that this was an example of celebrities using A.I. as a crutch for other leaks. It's not really something to harp on about either way, and hyper-obsessions with salacious incidents like these is exactly what makes stuff like A.I. so dangerous these days, even in the context of "real" clips.

DDG Claps Back At Trolls

Meanwhile, the couple got matching tattoos to celebrate their parenthood, something that we're sure some folks will choose to clown them over. No matter what the Internet throws them, though, it seems like DDG and Halle Bailey are happy as can be. They might engage in troll responses here and there, but it's a small part of much more fulfilling lives. We'll see what's the next narrative that they have to combat.

Read More: Halle & Chloe Bailey Have Hilariously Different Reactions To TikTok Donations

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
2022 BET Awards - ArrivalsRelationshipsDDG Hilariously Proves Baby Halo Looks "Just Like His Daddy"1302
World Premiere Of Warner Bros.' "The Color Purple" - ArrivalsRelationshipsHalle Bailey Shares Post-Pregnancy Body Picture75.4K
Power 106 Presents The LiftoffRelationshipsDDG's Diamond Tooth Cost $250K, New Dad Blames Boredom For Flashy Purchase1049
"The Love Album" Listening PartyRelationshipsDDG Shares Adorable Videos Of His Son Learning How To Jump9.2K