DDG Shares Adorable Videos Of His Son Learning How To Jump

BYLavender Alexandria150 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
"The Love Album" Listening Party
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Halle Bailey and DDG attend "The Love Album" Listening Party on September 07, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

It's the latest adorable clip from the recent new parent.

Halle Bailey and DDG's surprise pregnancy was one of the biggest stories of early 2024. Though the couple tried to keep their impending baby a secret, there was tons of speculation online in advance of the child's birth and those speculating were ultimately correct. Though Halle later clarified the reasons behind her secrecy it was her sister Chloe who was the loudest voice refuting rumors during the actual pregnancy. She found herself in hot water with some fans for criticizing them for speculating even though they were ultimately right.

Since the birth of Halle and DDG's son, it's been a parade of adorable parenting moves. Firstly they revealed that the baby's name was "Halo" something that Halle confessed that his father originally came up with. Back in March, the two parents shared an adorable video of their reaction to the baby's first words. Now they're going viral once again for another one of Halo's firsts. A video of him learning to jump, or at least making progress towards learning to jump has fans once again declaring him to be completely adorable. Check out the new video fans are discussing below.

Read More: DDG Spills About Blueface Friendship & Halle Bailey Marriage Plans: Watch

DDG Is The Proudest Father

While there's been plenty of wholesome moments already since DDG and Halle Bailey became new parents, there's also been some controversies. Back in February a picture of Halo being held by his father with just one hand made the rounds online. Fans criticized him to the picture but he clapped back a few days later. The couple have also been to breakup rumors at various points in the past few months. Despite that they at least appear to still be an item according to a recent discussion of potential marriage plans.

What do you think of the adorable new video of DDG reacting to his son learning how to jump for the first time? What's been your favorite viral moment from he and Halle Bailey's son Halo so far? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: DDG Reveals His Massively Monthly Salary & How He & Halle Bailey Manage Finances

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
"BMF" Season 3 Premiere - ArrivalsMusicDDG Blasted By Fans Online For Holding His Baby With One Hand1380
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - ShowMusicHalle Bailey Continues Post-Pregnancy IG Streak With Underwater Belly Shoot4.8K
"The Love Album" Listening PartyMusicDDG Opens Up On Hiding Halle Bailey's Pregnancy From Fans907
66th GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsMusicHalle Bailey's Birthday: DDG & Halo Spoil Their Favourite Girl With A Rolex And Family Time1499