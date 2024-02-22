DDG Opens Up On Hiding Halle Bailey's Pregnancy From Fans

Earlier this year, Halle Bailey gave birth to her first child with DDG. She gave birth to the couple's son Halo in January. Fans didn't get any official confirmation of her pregnancy until after she had already had the baby. But that followed months of speculation about whether or not she was pregnant. Fans broke down a snapchat video down to its individual frames in order to try and get a peak at a baby bump. They also repeatedly called on her also famous sister Chloe for confirmation, something she didn't appreciate.

Recently, DDG sat down on The Jason Lee Show to discuss the process and decision-making behind keeping the pregnancy a secret. “I feel like she always wanted to be a mom. We always kind of just give off that energy, and I always wanted a kid. So, from there we just made the decision to go through with it,” he said of the pregnancy itself. “I think it was more so like people were already giving us negative vibes. So it’s like, why let them know and then let them make her pregnancy stressful?" he went on to explain. Check out the full interview he gave below.

DDG On Halle Bailey's Pregnancy

Recently DDG and Halle Bailey were spotted together at the Grammys. They were in attendance because Bailey's debut single as a solo artist "Angel" was nominated for an award. The song was up for the Best R&B Song Grammy, though it eventually went to SZA's hit "Snooze."

Many fans made a connection between her song being called "Angel" and her son being names Halo. But in a recent interview Bailey revealed that it was actually DDG who came up with the name for their baby. What do you think of DDG and Halle Bailey's decision to keep their pregnancy a secret from the public? Do you think you'd make the same choice in their situation? Let us know in the comment section below.

