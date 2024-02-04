Halle Bailey Glows In Pre-Grammy Gala Gown, DDG Sings Along To "Angel"

Halle Bailey's first solo single "Angel" is nominated for Best R&B Song.

BYCaroline Fisher
66th GRAMMY Awards - 2024 Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective

It's been a busy few months for Halle Bailey and her partner DDG, with the couple just announcing the arrival of their first child last month. The exciting news followed months of pregnancy rumors, and baby Halo has been welcomed with mostly open arms. While some fans still feel slighted by the Little Mermaid star's secret pregnancy, they can generally agree that keeping the little one under wraps was best for her and her growing child.

Aside from introducing a new addition to her family, Bailey appeared in various major films in 2023, and kicked off her solo music career. She unveiled her eagerly anticipated debut single "Angel" in August, and it quickly became a fan favorite. It even put her in the running for Best R&B Song at the Grammys. Other nominees include SZA, Coco Jones, Victoria Monet, and Robert Glasper.

Read More: Halle Bailey Reveals Photoshopped Pregnancy Pictures Hiding Her Belly

Halle Bailey Performs "Angel" Feat. DDG

To celebrate, Bailey took part in the annual festivities with a GrammyU masterclass earlier this week, where she performed a stunning rendition of "Angel." She shared footage of the moving performance on TikTok, noting how much fun she had at the event. Fans were quick to notice that DDG can be heard in the background of the video, adorably singing along to the chorus.

Yesterday, in honor of the approaching 2024 ceremony, Bailey also attended Clive Davis' annual Pre-Grammy Gala. She showed off her look on Instagram, turning heads in a black velvet halter dress complete with slits on either side. "‘Twas the night before the Grammy’s ✨🖤," she captioned the photos.

Halle Bailey Stuns In Black Gown Ahead Of Grammys

What do you think of Halle Bailey's recent acoustic performance of "Angel"? What about DDG's attempt at singing along? Are you a fan of her pre-Grammy party look? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Chloe X Halle Shine As Pandora Ambassadors, Spreading Love Beyond Valentine's Day

[Via][Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.