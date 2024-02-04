Halle Bailey Glows In Pre-Grammy Gala Gown, DDG Sings Along To "Angel"

It's been a busy few months for Halle Bailey and her partner DDG, with the couple just announcing the arrival of their first child last month. The exciting news followed months of pregnancy rumors, and baby Halo has been welcomed with mostly open arms. While some fans still feel slighted by the Little Mermaid star's secret pregnancy, they can generally agree that keeping the little one under wraps was best for her and her growing child.

Aside from introducing a new addition to her family, Bailey appeared in various major films in 2023, and kicked off her solo music career. She unveiled her eagerly anticipated debut single "Angel" in August, and it quickly became a fan favorite. It even put her in the running for Best R&B Song at the Grammys. Other nominees include SZA, Coco Jones, Victoria Monet, and Robert Glasper.

Halle Bailey Performs "Angel" Feat. DDG

To celebrate, Bailey took part in the annual festivities with a GrammyU masterclass earlier this week, where she performed a stunning rendition of "Angel." She shared footage of the moving performance on TikTok, noting how much fun she had at the event. Fans were quick to notice that DDG can be heard in the background of the video, adorably singing along to the chorus.

Yesterday, in honor of the approaching 2024 ceremony, Bailey also attended Clive Davis' annual Pre-Grammy Gala. She showed off her look on Instagram, turning heads in a black velvet halter dress complete with slits on either side. "‘Twas the night before the Grammy’s ✨🖤," she captioned the photos.

Halle Bailey Stuns In Black Gown Ahead Of Grammys

What do you think of Halle Bailey's recent acoustic performance of "Angel"? What about DDG's attempt at singing along? Are you a fan of her pre-Grammy party look? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

