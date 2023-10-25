DDG Asks His Fans: “3 Vlogs With DDG Or $100K”

DDG is someone who has been known to engage with his fans. Overall, this makes sense given the fact that he used to be a YouTube star. When you are able to attain a large level of success online, it is because of your audience. Ultimately, you get a more personal connection with them than an athlete or the average artist. However, for those who do not understand his appeal, he is simply considered "corny" by outsiders. Everything he does seems to elicit a strong reaction.

That said, the artist bravely ventured into the "dinner with Jay-Z or $500K debate." Many have been wondering about the value of a dinner with the music mogul. As for DDG, well, he has a different take on this whole thing. Instead of answering the question, he has posed a new dilemma to his fans. In the tweet below, he ponders: "3 Vlogs with DDG or $100k?" Overall, some felt this to be a ridiculous question. Although, he had a whole breakdown of how people should answer.

DDG Has A Question

"If you’re a dude, take the money," he began. "My fan base 70% n****s, & n****s don’t like n****s. If you’re a girl, take the vlogs, my fan base like girls. You’ll make the 100k in 3-4 months if you’re consistent & have a career after to possibly make millions." Ultimately, it is some poignant advice, but only if you are a true DDG fan. For many others, this is just a lala land scenario. Of course, people couldn't help but hate the suggestion, which is par for the course for the artist, at this point.

With all of that being said, which of these suggestions would you take? Or is this something you would steer clear of, at all costs? Let us know, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always seek to keep you informed.

