DDG Lays Down $100K On KSI To Defeat Tommy Fury

Some of the biggest boxing matches of the year are about to take place this coming weekend. The crowd at the AO Arena in Manchester is going to blow the roof of the building because of two fights. One of which is a never-ending saga between two social media juggernauts. With all of the drama surrounding Dillon Danis and Logan Paul, there will certainly be a lot of eyes on that one. However, there is one more that will also be a big topic of discussion even after it is over. That would be KSI and Tommy Fury. Many will be placing bets and DDG is one of them.

According to the Daily Mail, the pair is expected to walk to the ring at around 10 p.m. Of course, that will all depend on what goes down with the previous matchups. The current odds as of now, are as follows. KSI to win is at 5/2. To draw, it is at 10/1. Finally, for Tommy Fury, the odds stand at 1/3. DDG likes the YouTube sensation beat Fury.

DDG Responds To KSI's Tweet

No Jumper got a hold of the original tweet above on their Instagram. KSI is getting amped for his opportunity to take out Fury. He sends out to his followers, "IT'S FIGHT WEEK HAHAHAHA." DDG saw it and is putting his money where his mouth is. "Knock that goofy n**** out please, i got 100k on u." He also added the salute and furious emojis. Both boxers have been jawing for a while now. There are plenty of subplots around this one. Especially, with the fact that KSI has the opportunity to defeat Fury, which Paul was not able to pull off. Get your popcorn ready.

