KSI Reveals Insanely Expensive Mouthguard Ahead Of Tommy Fury Fight

KSI and Tommy Fury will be in the ring this Saturday. Unfortunately for KSI, his match has been overshadowed by Logan Paul and Dillon Danis. Those two are fighting on the same card, and it is going to be a grudge match. Their rivalry has been pretty wild to watch, and overall, fans are more intrigued with them. However, that doesn't mean Fury Vs. KSI won't be any fun. In fact, for the YouTube star, it will be an opportunity to do what Jake Paul couldn't.

If the British YouTube star were, in fact, able to win, then some believe he would be a better fighter than Jake. Paul wants to fight against KSI, so this obviously wouldn't be an ideal situation for the former. Either way, it does seem as though Fury's opponent is coming prepared for the match. In fact, he will be wearing what has been described as the "world’s most expensive mouthguard." This is a pretty bold claim, although when you truly absorb the details, you start to realize why this actually may be the case.

KSI Is Excited

As you can see above, the mouthguard has Prime branding on the front. Moreover, it will have 108 diamonds throughout, which just goes to show how fancy it all is. Although some feel like KSI might be doing a bit too much, the boxer seems to believe it's all part of the gamesmanship. "Gotta make sure I dress for the occasion," he wrote on Twitter. Even if you aren't a fan of the YouTuber turned-boxer, you can't help but be impressed by this piece. Whether or not it actually gives him an advantage, remains to be seen.

