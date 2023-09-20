KSI Hits Tommy Fury With A True Anime Villain Monologue

KSI has ramped up the drama in his impending fight with Tommy Fury. The YouTuber hit the boxer with a rant worthy of the best Shōnen villains. "When I beat you, with every year that you breathe, that day will be a constant reminder that you lost to a YouTuber. You can train all you want, it won't matter. Soon you will face reality and it will hurt you. You will be a disgrace for the Fury name and your boxing career will be destroyed when I'm through with you. You don't want this as much as I do, you don't need this as much as I do. No pressure, mate. I'll see you soon," KSI said before ending with his best villain laugh.

However, it doesn't look like Fury has been isekai'd into a fight anime. He and his father found the entire thing very amusing, calling KSI a "pineapple" and saying he would be more at home in the WWE. "Ooooh, we're shaking," John Fury told KSI towards the end of his speech. The fight is currently scheduled for October 14 in Manchester, England. The KSI-Fury fight will serve as the co-headliner for the Misfits Boxing event alongside Paul-Danis.

Read More: KSI claims Dillon Danis came after his girlfriend before scrapped 2022 fight

Dillon Danis Pees On PRIME

While KSI is channeling his inner anime villain, Dillon is much of more a standard wrestling heel. While a hefty lawsuit has seen him back off Logan Paul's fiancee for the time being, Danis isn't completely out of the trolling game. In his most recent taunt, Danis posted a video of him urinating on a bottle of PRIME. PRIME is the somewhat controversial energy drink founded and owned by Paul and KSI.

However, it remains to be seen if Danis will actually show up for the fight. He has a history of dropping out of fights and hasn't fought competitively since 2019. Although, if he does fight, there are some pretty wild terms on the line. If Danis wins, Paul has to make him his best man at this wedding. Meanwhile, if Paul wins, Danis has to forfeit his entire fight purse. If all goes to plan, both of these beefs will be settled next month. Follow HotNewHipHop for all the latest news on this fight.

Read More: Logan Paul claims Dillon Danis had an erection during face-off

[via]