Logan Paul Claims Dillon Danis Had An Erection During Their Face-To-Face

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis have been embroiled in a very substantial beef as of late. Overall, these two do not like each other at all. Danis has been going after Paul's fiancee Nina Agdal and has not stopped. In fact, the court granted Agdal a restraining order against Danis. However, he continues to post about her on social media, which just goes to show the kind of lack of maturity we are dealing with here. Meanwhile, Logan just wants to get to October 14th, which is the day of the fight.

Recently, a video of their face-to-face has been going viral. For the most part, Danis has come out of this looking pretty bad. He was stuttering all over the place and Logan made him appear foolish. That said, Danis maintains he is in Logan's head. A new video reposted by Drama Alert, however, showcases Logan ridiculing Danis further. As you can see, he claims that Danis had a boner while the two met each other.

Logan Paul Takes A Shot

When you really think about it, it is an incredibly childish and juvenile thing to claim. Although, in these kinds of situations, there is really no other choice. Danis has been going after Logan for weeks on end, and Paul is sick of it. Moreover, he is someone who is cut from that WWE cloth. Consequently, he knows how to work a crowd and offer up some controversy. It's all promotion and there is no doubt that fans are locked in for this upcoming fight.

As it stands, Logan Paul is considered the favorite to win this match. Overall, this is due to his previous boxing experience. Moreover, Danis has not looked great in recent footage. With that being said, let us know who you think will win, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world. We will always be sure to keep you informed of the latest stories from the biggest athletes.

