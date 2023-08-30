Logan Paul And KSI Go On The Offensive Against Dillon Danis

The beef between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis continues to unfold. Most recently, Danis posted a video of Paul's fiancée, Nina Agdal, appearing to ask for sex amid a "dry spell". It is unclear whether the video is genuine and if so, when it was filmed and where it was originally posted. Paul, as he has been doing throughout this beef, chose to comment on the latest attack on Agdal. Rather than go after Paul himself, Agdal has been Danis' primary avenue of attack.

However, it appears that Paul is now beginning to empty his arsenal. Speaking with KSI on IMPAULSIVE, Paul began to hit back against Danis. “He’s attacking an uninvolved third party, a woman, and it’s all he has! And I get it, all is fair in love and war but sort of because I look at myself and go the amount of dirt I have sitting in my phone. The amount of people who fucking hate this guy who send me stuff, but do I want to go there? About his mom, his relatives, his sister, his cousins! Especially his mother, do I want to do that?” However, Paul also said that he wouldn't stoop to that level.

Read More: Dillon Danis reposts video of Andrew Tate roasting Logan Paul's engagement video

KSI Also Attacks Danis

However, the pair weren't done. KSI also spoke on catching strays from Danis, despite not even being the one fighting him. Previously, KSI had meant to fight Danis in 2022. However, Danis pulled out just 10 days before the fight. “It got to a period where he started going at my girlfriend and started to look for pictures of my girlfriend. When he was going down that route, that’s when I was like, bro, ‘You’re not even fighting me.’ Like, what is going on? She just wants to keep to herself."

As Paul mentioned, there is an element of "all's fair in love and war" at play. However, it remains to be seen just how long Paul and KSI are going to put up with Danis' antics. For all intents and purposes, it feels like Danis is more interested in attacking Paul online than actually having their fight. At their first press conference for the fight, Danis was removed by police, and his place was taken by the fight's backup fighter. But for now, Paul's threats that he was dirt of his own appears to be all we're getting. This remains a developing story and we'll have any updates here on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Dillon Danis spends hours ranting on Twitter after getting kicked out of Logan Paul press conference

[via]