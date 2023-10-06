Jake Paul Thinks Tommy Fury Will TKO KSI In Four Rounds: Watch

On the Full Send Podcast, Jake Paul gave some interesting predictions for the upcoming Tommy Fury and KSI boxing match. Overall, he called the situation a win-win for both media personalities, as there's a lot of money on the line and reputations to uphold. Still, the Team 10 provocateur thinks that there's plenty of ways they could spin the narrative if either of them loses. "Well, I think it's a win-win for [KSI]," he expressed during the conversation. "He gets the money. Even if he loses, then it's like 'Okay, whatever. Me and Jake both lost to Tommy. Then, we can still fight.'

"But if he were to just fight me and I win, then it's like he's just, like, done," Jake Paul continued. "You know, let's just say that there's this chance that he clips Tommy with his wild style and catches him. It's boxing! I think Tommy TKOs him in the fourth round." Still, even with this in mind, new footage might swap fan perception in a different direction- if they're rooting for KSI, that is. A new video of Tommy Fury training for the bout shows a lot of determination and strength, even if the YouTuber and rapper is putting in just as much effort.

In addition, the infamous "It's Everyday Bro" MC also spoke on the Full Send Podcast about the possibility of fighting Nate Diaz in MMA combat. "I think it's too big of a risk, right?" Jake Paul remarked to the co-hosts. "Like, 10 million dollars, but if he loses to me, it's legacy. Like, he's gonna get made fun of, right? He felt the power. I don't think he could take me down."

"It sounds cr*zy that he'd go fight you in your own lane, but he wouldn't fight you in his own," one of the podcasters added. "It's kind of a lose-lose situation for him," Paul went on. "That's why behind the scenes, on the business side of things, he's making, like, outrageous number claims and negotiations. Wanting such, like, unrealistic things. It's like Nate is ducking me." For more news and updates on Jake Paul, Tommy Fury, and KSI, stick around on HNHH.

