Top 10 Creators & Influencers In 2023: Jake Paul, KSI, & More

Over the years, influencers have grown to become a driving focus in pop culture. These internet figures have gone from Vine creators, YouTubers, and TikTok sensations to global icons. It’s been interesting to witness their meteoric rise in popularity and impact, especially for fans and spectators. What’s even more interesting is that there’s potential for more growth. Considering the perpetual advancement in technology, and the steady increase of users of social media platforms, these creators could dominate the entire entertainment industry.

In 2023, a good number of creators earned big, pulling in hundreds of millions of dollars combined. Forbes has compiled their second annual list of the Top 50 Creators of 2023, and their earnings are quite the feat. Popular meme king Khaby Lame narrowly missed out on the top 10 spot, coming in at number 11. Nonetheless, all the 50 influencers made some serious bank in 2023.

10. Brent Rivera

Brent Rivera first achieved internet fame on the video hosting service Vine and has since branched out into Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Rivera is 25 years old, and his comedic videos have helped him gain a loyal following. According to Forbes, the Streamy Award-winning creator has amassed a total following of over 96 million people. He also has impressive earnings estimated at $17.5 million.

9. Matt Rife

Matt Rife is a man of many comedic talents. His humor and charm have helped him grow to become a superstar in standup comedy over the last few years. Rife has harnessed social media and is using it as a tool to exponentially grow his reach.

Since his first viral TikTok video, he has had many more viral moments across several social media platforms. Now, the only ads he needs to sell out his live shows are his TikTok videos. Matt Rife’s total following is now at an impressive 22 million people, making him one of the most followed comedians in 2023. He has estimated earnings of $25 million.

8. Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain has been a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry since the late 2010s. The fashion and lifestyle influencer kicked off her career on YouTube but has since transcended the four walls of the platform. Chamberlain still creates content on social media, but these days, she is an ambassador for Louis Vuitton and Cartier, as well. At just 22 years old, she is one of the most popular influencers in the world, and in 2023, earned an impressive $20 million.

7. Elliot Tebele (F*ckJerry)

Elliot Tebele, the controversial meme lord, is a 32-year-old social media personality and entrepreneur. According to his website, Tebele is a hustler and has always been one. Even as far back as high school, he had a business-oriented mind. He runs the enterprise FJerryLLC, under which accounts like BeigeCardigan and DudeWithSign successfully thrive. Additionally, he is the creator of the wildly popular party game “What Do You Meme.” In 2023, Tebele amassed over 17 million total followers and beat out a hoard of creators earnings-wise. With a more than comfortable $30 million earned, it’s been a great year for FJerryLLC.

6. Logan Paul

One of the most versatile creators remains Logan Paul, who has dabbled in numerous ventures and continued to expand in 2023. Impressively, he has been spreading his wings farther and farther over the entertainment industry. Paul has gone from Vine creator to YouTube vlogger, to professional wrestler, and that’s not the half of it. The man is an entertainment mogul, and he eats viral moments for breakfast. Paul now has over 74 million followers. He’s also racked up an impressive amount of money, as his earnings are at about $21 million.

5. Charli D’Amelio

Charli D’Amelio is the TikTok star of TikTok stars. Before becoming royalty on the platform, she was a competitive dancer. However, since 2019, she has built an untouchable legacy for herself on TikTok. When it comes to followership, D’Amelio stands heads and shoulders above every other creator on TikTok, save for Khaby Lame. She is also the only female creator to appear in the top 5 of Forbes’ Top Creators of 2023 list. Charli D’Amelio has over 213 million total followers, and her earnings are at $23 million, according to Forbes.

4. Rhett & Link

Rhett James McLaughlin and Charles “Link” Lincoln make up the dynamic comedy duo, Rhett & Link. Best friends and partners in crime, the two men have grown into internet sensations together. Their humor has never failed to keep them afloat since they started posting on YouTube in 2006. Now, the pair runs an entertainment company called Mythical Entertainment, centered around what they love: comedy. They produce several podcasts, online videos, television shows, and more. Rhett & Link have built an entertainment empire, and they preside over it lovingly. They have a total followership of 51 million, and their estimated earnings are $35 million.

3. Jake Paul

Like his brother Logan Paul, Jake Paul started off on Vine. His career kicked off on that platform, and he successfully transitioned to YouTube. It’s all gone uphill from there for the Internet personality. The 26-year-old has released music, starred in films and shows, and won a handful of awards. By all accounts, he has had a successful career in the entertainment industry. Paul now competes as a professional boxer, and he has a pretty impressive record too. Despite Jake Paul’s numerous controversies that have surrounded him over the years, he remains an undeniable internet icon. Jake Paul has over 66 million total followers, and earnings of $34 million in 2023, making him one of the most famous and wealthiest influencers around.

2. Olajide Olatunji (KSI)

In 2009, Olatunji decided to create a YouTube account, and his life changed forever. In the years that followed, he has come to be popularly known by his nickname, KSI. He is one of the biggest influencers in the world right now, and earned $24 million in 2023. Despite the controversies he’s been involved in, his followers only keep growing. KSI has transitioned from a comedian into a rapper and a professional boxer, and he has been quite successful in a handful of ventures. He now has a total of 112 million followers.

1. Jimmy Donaldson (MrBeast)

Anyone with over 312 million total followers should probably be considered to be the president of their own country. Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, is a towering figure in the world of creators and influencers in 2023. Highly regarded as a pioneer in YouTube, he is one of the most popular figures on the platform, and on social media. In fact, he is the most-subscribed individual creator on YouTube. In 2022, he was ranked the highest-paid YouTuber, and he is on track to retain the title this year. MrBeast has built an unshakable YouTube empire and goes viral for his incredible videos covering the arts, comedy, gaming, philanthropy, and much more. According to Forbes, MrBeast has earnings estimated at a whopping $82 million.