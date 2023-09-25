DDG Asks Google If She Knows Who He Is, Her Response Leaves Him Uncomfortable

DDG is someone who has, unfortunately, caught a lot of flack from rap fans. Overall, much of this has to do with the fact that he comes from a YouTube background. He started off doing YouTube vlogs and eventually made his way into the music world. However, his music has gotten a plethora of mixed reviews. There are his die-hard fans who love every single thing he does. Although there are plenty of haters who think a YouTube star should probably stick to making vlogs and TikToks.

These days, there is now a meme in which people say "gun to the back of your head name five DDG songs." Overall, it is a pretty disrespectful meme, but kids on the internet love to espouse it whenever they get the chance. Moreover, his relationship with Halle Bailey has a lot of people taking even more shots at him. Some believe she could do better, and he has responded to such slander. Now, according to DJ Akademiks, he out here asking Google questions about himself.

DDG x Google

In the clip above, DDG can be seen asking Google if she knows who is is. It is a weird question to ask about yourself, although it makes sense given the recent slander on his name. Subsequently, Google details his Wikipedia page and gives a very thorough answer on who he is. The rapper was pretty taken aback by all of this, and eventually made a crude comment to the AI program. In the replies to the post above, a lot of fans found this all to be corny, and a desperate ploy for attention.

"Bro types into the google translate and puts it on speaker," someone wrote. "Bro u had 1 song with blue face," wrote another. Essentially, very few were actually amused by this move. Let us know what you thought of his TikTok, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

