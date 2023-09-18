DDG Claims Burglars Who Slapped Him Were Part Of A Skit

DDG may have landed a few plaques but his transition into rap stardom hasn’t necessarily been smooth. Whether his relationship with Halle Bailey, or his YouTubing career, he’s garnered significant attention throughout his time in the limelight and not always for the best reasons. Additionally, the lengths he'll go to in order to entertain his fans can be contentious. A few weeks ago, the rapper concerned fans (and left just as many laughing) after he shared a video of two individuals breaking into his home.

At this point, you’ve likely seen the video. The culprits didn’t break into DDG’s home to rob him or cause significant harm. They ran up in the YouTuber’s home to slap him while he slept. Security footage revealed two individuals creeping into his bedroom with masks on. One of the individuals had a phone in his hand, only to approach DDG and slap him in the face. Startled, DDG woke up, grabbed what appeared to be a firearm, and approached his bedroom door.

Read More: Gunna Invited DDG To Open For Him At Barclays Center

DDG Says Video Was A Joke

Apparently, DDG was in on the joke the entire time. The rapper took to X (formerly Twitter) to clear the air surrounding the viral clip. “Y’all really think a n***a ran in my crib & slapped me & dipped or y’all trolling?” he asked, along with a laughing emoji. Shortly after, he asserted his dominance as an Internet celebrity. “I run the internet… y’all gon read about me forever.. Get used to it," he wrote.

In his initial response, DDG detailed his grievances with the situation, explaining that the individuals were trying to play a “sick game” with him. “Whoever you are, I don’t know what type of sick game you think you're playing, I don’t know if you think it’s cool to sneak in my house and put your hands on me as a joke. It’s not funny,” he said. Evidently, even the response was manufactured since the entirety of the video was fake. Check out his response above via X and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Read More: Fousey Gives Streamer A Wedgie For Not Knowing Five DDG Songs, DDG Responds