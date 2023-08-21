Fousey Gives Streamer A Wedgie For Not Knowing Five DDG Songs, DDG Responds

If you are familiar with the YouTube ecosystem, then you know of Fousey. Of course, he mostly went by FouseyTube when he started his career. Overall, he made a name for himself off of fake pranks and other debauchery. However, his career fell apart in 2018 thanks to the infamous July 15th incident. Subsequently, he decided to rebuild and entered the influencer boxing space. After a tough loss to Deji, Fousey began streaming on Twitch, where he is in the midst of a 24-hour subathon.

The subathon essentially means he is streaming every single second of the day as a way to amass as many subscribers as possible. Throughout this time, he has garnered lots of attention, although not for the best reasons. His streams have devolved into some wild antics, and even some manic episodes. Fans are worried for Fousey, although he is content with moving forward with all of his content plans. For instance, last night, he was on stream with a kid named Neon, who runs in the same circle as Sneako and Adin Ross.

Fousey x DDG

i would’ve did the same for u twinn @fousey 💯💯💯 https://t.co/q8qQY3CMJF — DDG (@PontiacMadeDDG) August 21, 2023

As you can see in the clip above, Fousey does the popular meme of asking someone to name five DDG songs. Upon attempting this with Neon, the streamer quickly realizes that Neon cannot name a single song. Consequently, he gives the kid a massive wedgie, much to his chagrin. Once the clip started to make the rounds online, DDG responded on Twitter with some appreciation. “I would’ve did the same for u twinn @fousey,” the artist wrote. You love to see the camaraderie.

As for Fousey’s future, he is currently streaming on Kick. They are a bit lighter when it comes to the terms of service, which allows the man to get away with a lot more. Ultimately, this is why you see Adin Ross on Kick. He can effectively say whatever he wants, with far fewer consequences. Let us know if you tune into Fousey’s streams, down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from the entertainment world.

