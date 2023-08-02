FouseyTube Says The N-Word On Stream While Rapping J. Cole Lyrics

For those of you who may not know, FouseyTube is a pretty controversial figure in the online content creator space. Overall, he started his career as a prank YouTuber. However, like many of his peers, he was faking these pranks. Consequently, people began to lose interest in what he was doing. Although, in 2018, during a manic episode, he tried to put together a huge concert in Los Angeles. He promised fans that Drake would be there, although a bomb threat put an end to his dream.

Since that time, he has been trying to put the pieces back together. He has done a couple of boxing matches, although they didn’t go so well for him. Following his last fight against Deji, he went away for a bit as he tried to get his mind right. Now, he is back and looking to become Twitch’s biggest star. FouseyTube is engaging in a 24/7 Subathon that he plans to do for an entire year. Last night, he was on Day 31. Unfortunately, he became the center of controversy due to an unfortunate gaffe.

FouseyTube Goofs

As you can see in the video above, Fousey was in bed rapping along to “Love Yourz” by J. Cole. He accidentally rapped the N-word, and he immediately realized what he did wrong. Subsequently, he slapped his bed a whole bunch of times and began to scream in anguish. He then apologized profusely for what happened, saying it was a complete lapse in judgment. Of course, this ended up going viral online. However, instead of people looking to cancel him, they are simply making fun of the error. Moreover, some just find it amusing that he was able to craft an apology so quickly.

When you are on a livestream for so long, something is bound to go wrong. For FouseyTube, that was clearly the reality yesterday. Let us know what you think of Fousey and his subathon, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the pop culture world.

