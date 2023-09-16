DDG Claims Two Men Slapped Him After Breaking Into His Home, Shares Footage

DDG ran into some bad luck in his home the other day, or rather, he at least wasn't subjected to a whole lot worse. Still, it wasn't very fun for him to be woken up in the middle of the night with a slap by two pranksters, who broke into his home. Fortunately, it seems like they didn't harm anyone else, steal anything, or put the rapper's life any further in danger. All in all, especially given how he talked about it, it seems like this was all a big clout chase that took things way too far. The former YouTuber MC took to social media to vent briefly about the situation, and also to share alleged security footage of the incident.

"Whoever you are, I don't know what type of sick game you think you playing," he began. "I don't know if you think it's cool to sneak in my house and put your hands on me as a joke. It's not funny." Then, footage shows the two individuals slapping DDG in his bed and running out of the room. Afterwards, he wakes up, grabs a weapon, checks the area, and turns on the light when he sees it's all clear.

DDG Slapped In The Middle Of The Night During Break-In

However, it's not like the Michigan native is completely out of luck as of late. This incident comes after some big recent wins for DDG, whether that concerns his personal life or his career. For example, he recently opened up Gunna's sold-out show at Barclays Center in New York on Saturday (September 9). With hits like "Moonwalking in Calabasas," the 25-year-old got the crowd ready while also probably introducing himself to a lot of new listeners.

Meanwhile, his relationship with Halle Bailey is as strong as ever, and continues to be a big source of joy in their lives. Sure, they have their fair share of haters, but who doesn't in the celebrity world? All we can hope for is that this animosity stays online and doesn't invade his home again. For more news and the latest updates on DDG, stick around on HNHH.

