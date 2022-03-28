slapped
- RelationshipsJada Pinkett Smith Says She Appreciated Will Smith Standing Up To Chris RockJada Pinkett Smith says Will Smith helped repair their marriage by slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDDG Claims Two Men Slapped Him After Breaking Into His Home, Shares FootageFortunately, it seems like all the two pranksters did was slap the rapper in his sleep, and didn't make things even more dangerous.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBlueface's Son Pushes His Face Away In New ClipThe young boy slapped his father's face away from him while shoe-shopping.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureWill Smith To Make A Comeback With New MoviesWill Smith has a plan to redeem himself after the controversial altercation at last year's Oscars show.By Evelyn Meyer
- MusicKeith Murray Claims He Saw Suge Knight Slap DiddyThe New York MC went on to defend Puff's toughness and gave a very vivid account of what happened.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralFetty Wap Slaps Fan Who Splashes Him With Water At Iowa Festival: WatchFetty clearly wasn't impressed.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop Culture"Fresh Prince" Star Tatyana Ali Says Chris Rock Didn't Deserve Will Smith SlapTatyana Ali sides with Chris Rock against her "Fresh Prince" costar.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureChris Rock Responds To Fan Yelling "F*ck Will Smith" During Comedy Show In BostonRock's 'Ego Death' tour kicked off in Boston earlier this week.By Hayley Hynes
- TVNew Video Shows Jada's Reaction After Will Smith Slapped Chris RockVideo evidence shows Jada laughing after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock.By Jordan Schenkman
- Pop CultureJim Carrey "Was Sickened" By Will Smith's Standing Ovation Following Oscars Slap"[The slap] came out of nowhere because Will has something going on inside him that’s frustrated," the Canadian actor speculated.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearFashion Nova's "Slapped" Sale Has Twitter In ShamblesThe devil works hard, but Fashion Nova works harder.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJudd Apatow & Jim Gaffigan Criticized For Comments On Chris Rock & Will Smith's BeefGaffigan deleted his post comparing the "Hitch" actor to former President Donald Trump, which earned him plenty of backlash.By Hayley Hynes
- ViralThe Academy Says It "Does Not Condone Violence Of Any Form" Following Will Smith-Chris Rock AltercationMany social media users seem to disagree with The Academy's official statement.By Hayley Hynes
- ViralJa Rule Gives His Take On Will Smith-Chris Rock Beef After Dave Chappelle Clip Trends On TwitterDave Chappelle previously made a joke about Ja Rule giving his thoughts about 9/11 on MTV.By Hayley Hynes
- ViralChris Rock Decides Against Filing A Police Report Following Will Smith Slap, 50 Cent Praises ComedianChris Rock is receiving plenty of praise for handling the hit like a champ.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsTwitter Reacts To Will Smith "Slapping The Shit Out Of" Chris Rock At The OscarsWhose side are you on?By Hayley Hynes