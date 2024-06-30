Maino Says Hitmaka's Lying About His Infamous Slap

Maino doesn't understand why Hitmaka would claim it never happened.

Maino says he did slap Hitmaka during an altercation in 2008 and that it “straightened [Hitmaka] out a little bit." Maino discussed the incident during an interview on Way Up with Angela Yee after Hitmaka claimed the slap never actually happened. When Yee played audio of Hitmaka denying it occurred, Maino struggled to understand why he would even bring the topic up.

“Berg, why you even speaking about this issue?” Maino said. “We’re talking over 10 years [ago]. It’s not relevant. Why you taking time to make up these stories?” He added: “All that’s cap. And that’s my issue. Why you even talking about this? Anytime I’m doing an interview [and] they mention that, I downplay it … I just seen him last year. I ain’t on nothing. We way past that. Why you even speaking about that?"

Maino & Hitmaka Pose Together In N.Y.C.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 08: Hitmaka and Maino attend Jim Jones & Hitmaka's "Back In My Prime" Executive Dinner on March 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Maino continued: "And not to mention, not only are you speaking about it, but if you’re gonna talk about it, at least say the truth! We all was in a different place back then. And I did a lot of stuff back then. I had a lot of skirmishes and issues with a lot of people, but we got past that … You brought that up and you’re not even telling the truth. You’re making it seem like—you’re talking about I’m opening up for you. It’s all cap.” The denial from Hitmaka stems from an interview with DJ Akademiks. In previous years, he admitted that his doing "some dumb sh*t" led to the beef in the first place.

Maino Addresses Hitmaka's Claims