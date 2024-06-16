Diddy & Draya Michele Allegedly Hooked Up While Cassie Was In The House With Them, Hitmaka Claims

Yung Berg, also known as Hitmaka, recently claimed to DJ Akademiks that Diddy and Draya Michele were not very discreet.

A lot of claims have emerged against Diddy in the past couple of months, some more salacious and gossipy than other, more serious accusations. Moreover, the latter category got a new entry thanks to producer and rapper Hitmaka (also known as Yung Berg), who recently sat down for an interview with DJ Akademiks. Furthermore, he alleged that Draya Michele attempted to give the Bad Boy mogul a hand-job while he and Berg were in a meeting, which caused Hit to go back downstairs with Travis Scott. Also, he claimed that Cassie was in the house when this all went down, and Ak jumped to conclusions about Draya and Puffy sleeping together or having a threesome with Cassie.

Regardless of all that unnecessary speculation, the Diddy scandal has roped in far more people than many initially expected, as Draya Michele doesn't usually show up in his headlines. Of course, this is all just gossip around Sean Combs, so take this with a grain of salt and understand why other allegations are much more important to address. The video of him assaulting Cassie in a hotel hallway resulted in him reportedly returning his key to the city of New York. In addition, there are multiple lawsuits against him alleged sexual assault, abuse, and sex trafficking.

Hitmaka's Claims About Diddy, Cassie & Draya Michele

Diddy aside, Draya Michele is the subject of social media scrutiny for very different and, fortunately for her, much more light reasons. Her latest interaction of note online concerns trolls hating on her matching outfits with her partner Jalen Green, and her scathing response to these detractors. They caused a lot of controversy and debate over their age-gapped relationship, but there's plenty more where that came from. As such, maybe some fans are just too quick to pounce on something more wholesome.