Draya Michele Blasts Trolls Making Fun Of Her Matching Outfits With Jalen Green

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Draya Michele questioned why people are so hyper-obsessed and often angry over pictures of her with Jalen Green.

Draya Michele and Jalen Green recently hit up the "P By Gunna" clothing line launch on Thursday (June 6), and chose to don matching outfits for the occasion. Specifically, it's a gray shirt that reads "Sex Ed," which surely set off some online users and spectators who take issue with their age gap (Michele is 39, Green is 22, and they started dating when he was 21). Needless to say, their relationship became the subject of a lot of debate and discussion online, something that the actress and designer seems particularly annoyed with or confused by. Moreover, she took to her Instagram Story with a message for all the folks acting pressed over pictures of the two, be it for their fits or their gap.

"There is no picture or video on this app that could set me off in comments the way pics and videos of me do to people," Draya Michele expressed. "It's strange. I be wanting to know does your man, bestie, mom, employer know you just be serial typing negative s**t on here? Self evaluation–- what did that comment do for me? Anyway. I simply don't look at things that upset me or could trigger me to spiral in a frenzy of negative thoughts. Try that."

Draya Michele's Message For The Haters

Elsewhere, Draya Michele announced the birth of her daughter with Jalen Green and paid tribute to her late father at the same time. "In 2021 on Mother’s Day, my dad passed away," she expressed in an Instagram post. "Since then, it’s been extremely hard to celebrate that day without remembering the earth shattering phone call I received that morning. Well, this Mother’s Day was different. My daughter was safely brought into this world and I’m forever grateful for the new memories we all get to experience moving forward. Love + Light everyone."

Meanwhile, Draya Michele's post-pregnancy body also caught fans' eyes as of late, adding to gossip and conversation around the couple. We can't really guess how this will evolve in the future, but we'd say it's more likely than not that people will keep commenting on anything they do. For the couple's sake, hopefully they learn to block out the haters, take their criticism into serious account, or find a way to balance everything. Keeping up with critique can be exhausting, but let's not pretend it should be difficult for celebrities.

