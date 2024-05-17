Draya Michele Announces Birth Of Daughter With Jalen Green

Ever since making things official with Jalen Green last year, Draya Michele has been faced with tremendous backlash for their large age gap. Green is 22 years old while Draya is almost two decades his senior at 39. Regardless, they've been going strong for several months now, and pregnancy rumors began to circulate earlier this year. Draya confirmed she was expecting in March, only compounding the relentless criticism.

Today, she finally announced the birth of their daughter in a sweet Instagram post. According to her, she arrived just in time for Mother's Day. In her post, Draya explained that she learned of her father's passing on Mother's Day a few years back, making it difficult for her to celebrate the holiday in the following years. Now, however, the tragic memory has been replaced with a positive one.

Read More: Jalen Green’s 23-Year-Old Alleged Baby Mama Has No Beef With Draya Michele, Sources Claim

Draya Michele Shares Heartfelt Message About Daughter's Birth

"In 2021 on Mother’s Day, my dad passed away. Since then, it’s been extremely hard to celebrate that day without remembering the earth shattering phone call I received that morning. Well, this Mother’s Day was different. My daughter was safely brought into this world and I’m forever grateful for the new memories we all get to experience moving forward. 🩶 Love + Light everyone," she wrote. Draya included an adorable photo of her little one's foot, as well as a shot of countless congratulatory bouquets in her home.

Of course, fans are flooding her comments section with words of support, outshining any ongoing negativity. Green has yet to comment on the birth. What do you think of Draya Michele welcoming her first child with Jalen Green? What about her heartfelt message about the memory of her father's passing being replaced with that of her daughter's birth? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Draya Michele Responds To Hate Amid Jalen Green Relationship & Pregnancy: "Mean Is Mean"

[Via]