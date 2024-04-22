Jalen Green & Draya Michele Host Baby Shower Celebration After Pregnancy Controversy

Jalen Green and Draya Michele have been hot topics since it was announced they were expecting a child together. Green, who is 22, and Draya, who is 39, caused a big stir when Draya announced her pregnancy. The age gap was what stood out to everyone, with Draya having a child the same age as Green. Draya has received a lot of scrutiny in the situation. Many see her having Green's child as a predatory act. Jalen Green is a young NBA star and is in a position to sign a major contract soon. The situation is a weird one, for sure.

Jalen Green has shown that he is committed to Draya and the entire situation. Green got a Draya tattoo shortly after the pregnancy announcement. Green also started playing the best basketball of his career after the announcement. Jalen cited his new family as the motivation to elevate his play, and the Rockets won 12 games on the back of his stellar play. Fans still have questions and concerns, but the couple doesn't seem to share them. Draya and Jalen celebrated their baby shower this past weekend.

Jalen Green And Draya Michele Celebrate With Family And Friends

Jalen Green and Draya Michele look happy and excited at their baby shower. The two celebrated their baby girl with family and friends. It's nice to see the expecting parents excited for their child. The situation looks messy from the outside and will continue to spark discussion. Nevertheless, they look happy. Despite the shower being nice and the couple looking happy, Green is still accused of fathering at least two other children with a stripper and model before Draya.

If more kids motivate Jalen Green to play like he did in the last stretch of the season, then Rockets fans will welcome them. Jalen Green locked in like a guy who knew his expenses were about to get real. For Draya, fans will continue to scrutinize her. The situation is bred for attention, and she has been in the game long enough to brush it off. We can be sure the amount of money her child with Jalen Green will ensure her is more than enough compensation.

