Jalen Green Debuts Draya Michele Tattoo Following Pregnancy Announcement

Despite appearing to be doing better than ever, Jalen Green and Draya Michele continue to receive backlash for their relationship. The criticism primarily surrounds the fact that the NBA prospect is only 22 years old. Michele, on the other hand, is almost two decades his senior at 39.

Michele was certainly busy dodging "predator" allegations last week, but she still found the time to share some exciting news with fans. The personality took to Instagram to reveal that she and Green are expecting their first child together. "We are overjoyed to share our love for you, little girl," she wrote. "I am excited to speak words to the daughter I never thought I’d have." Of course, those who disapproved of their relationship previously are even more outraged now.

Jalen Green Shows Off His New Ink

Regardless, Green appears to back the expecting mother. In fact, he supports her so much that he recently decided to invest in a permanent token of his affection, a tattoo. Earlier this week, the athlete posed alongside a fan for a photo with his shirt off. Almost immediately, fans took notice of a small scribble just above his hip that reads "Draya." Clearly, the California native is committed. While some fans can't blame him, others continue to speculate that he's made a bad move.

"Poor baby, he will regret all this later," one commenter says in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section. "He didn’t have the right ppl in his ear." Someone else, on the other hand, says that there's no problem here as they're both of age. "Draya bad asfffffffffff he not wrong and she not either," they write. "They grown end of story." What do you think of Jalen Green revealing his tattoo of Draya Michele's name? Are you surprised? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

