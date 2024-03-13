Patrick Beverley Rips Gilbert Arenas For His Draya Michele Comments

Patrick Beverley has defended Draya Michele and Jalen Green after Nick Young shared a salacious story about the reality star on Gilbert Arenas' podcast. "Sidenote Yal foul. Not cool, not at all. @GilsArenaShow Yal old asl talking about another man Lady. Not cool gang. @PatBevPod," Beverley wrote on X, formerly Twitter. However many people in Beverley's comments tried to defend Young and Arenas, saying the two men were just trying to "warn" Green about Michele.

Michele, who has widely been called a "predator" for the relationship, seemed to address the backlash in a recent social media post. "Get comfortable being misunderstood. Only a fraction of people will be able to truly grasp your essence. You are not on anyone else’s timeline of comprehension. Also, it’s none of your business how others choose to perceive you. Most High sees you clearly - let that be enough," read a tweet from a self-proclaimed medicine woman that Michele shared to her Instagram story.

Read More: Draya Michele Allegedly Used To Babysit Jalen Green's Ex

London Brown & Joe Budden Go After Draya Michele

Meanwhile, more and more public figures have continued to go after Michele. Actor London Brown aimed his attack at Green by sounding off about Michele's past. "She's passed goods, passed around goods. She done top us all off," Brown said dismissively while primarily attacking Green. Brown is best known for his work in Power Book III. However, he earned his acting start in Ballers.

Meanwhile, Joe Budden called Michele a "predator" amid the rumors that the 39-year-old year might be expecting a child with the 21-year-old Green. "We've seen so many NBA stars lose their career, and everything, because of women like this," Budden said. He also went after co-host MeLyssa Ford, who didn't appear to have an issue with the relationship. "We don't have twenty minutes to explain something to you that is right there in front of you," Budden said dismissively. Despite this, several fans pointed out that Budden was also a predator after impregnating at a woman in her mid-20s when he was 39.

Read More: Draya Michele Net Worth 2023: What Is The Basketball Wives LA Star Worth?

[via]